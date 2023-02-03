DJEERS ... to Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle.
What he doesn’t know could hurt you.
Speaking to a group of supporters last week, Herndon unleashed his diatribe at Senate Education Committee Chairman Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls.
Lent was holding a draft bill too long for the Sagle Republican’s taste:
“ ... It is the will of the committee that dominates the process,” Herndon said. “It’s not the will of the chairman. The chairman is not there to exercise his will upon the committee.”
Start with the rules. Herndon didn’t.
For a draft bill to get anywhere, a chairman must place it before the committee. All a chairman need do to bottle up a bill is refuse to give it a hearing.
This power cuts both ways. While it spared Idahoans from jailing librarians, the system also has thwarted meaningful property tax relief or outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
“It’s the job of the Legislature to hear the voice of the people, and if the Legislature is putting ideas in a drawer, then you have taxation without representation, and that is not the design of this system,” he continued.
You may not like the Legislature or its decisions. But every member was elected. That’s the definition of representation.
“I’ll just remind us that historically, Americans responded in a very particular way to taxation without representation,” Herndon said.
The American colonists rebelled against being occupied by Great Britain, a foreign country that denied them a seat in Parliament. Now that was taxation without representation.
“And we would like not to get to that point. But if it came down to it, we would,” Herndon said. “But hopefully, we’re going to have the political fight before we have the real fight.”
So now he’s advocating violence because he’s not getting his way.
Herndon’s not the first lawmaker to fall in love with the sound of his voice. But he may be the first freshman senator who would rather encourage bloodshed instead of studying the rules.
CCHEERS ... to former U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson of Boise and Mary B. McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center.
Together, they shredded the case Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow, is making on behalf of repealing a law protecting Idahoans from heavily armed activists who want to take over their streets the way Defend Lewiston and Liberate Idaho did in Lewiston nearly three years ago.
In a letter to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, Olson and McCord point out:
l The U.S. Supreme Court finds no conflict between a prohibition against “unauthorized paramilitary organizations” and the First Amendment’s free speech guarantees and the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.
l State courts in Texas, Virginia and New Mexico have reached the same conclusion.
l A 1995 opinion issued by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office maintained the government’s control over a militia.
“Sen. Foreman’s public comments that local residents had organized and shown up ‘armed’ and ‘en mass’ in response to what he referred to as ‘groups’ that had come into ‘his neck of the woods,’ suggests the senator is unfamiliar with state law prohibiting local residents to take law enforcement functions into their own hands,” Olson and McCord wrote.
You used to see this kind of reasonable analysis from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office when Lawrence Wasden was in charge.
But Wasden got ousted in last May’s GOP primary by former Congressman Raul Labrador, who’s more of a politician than a legal scholar.
As long as Foreman remains in the Senate, you’re going to need Olson, McCord and other legal experts like them.
DJEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
He’s taking credit for 15 Idaho projects he got inserted within last December’s $1.7 trillion funding bill. In all, the earmarks brought more than $68 million to communities scattered throughout Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Among them is $7.84 million for the University of Idaho agricultural research center at Kimberly.
It’s a reflection of the veteran Idaho Republican’s clout and acumen on the House Appropriations Committee.
There’s just one hitch.
When it came time to approve the overall package on Dec. 23, Simpson voted no.
Over the years, Simpson’s Idaho Republican colleagues were prone to play it safe by voting no and taking the dough. Simpson stood out by taking the responsible path and voting yes.
He even chastised Labrador in 2015 for opposing the Secure Rural Schools program that was vital to northern Idaho communities, such as Grangeville. Simpson’s remark that you’d “have to look long and hard to find a reason to vote no” sparked a public feud between the two.
Yes, Simpson was under pressure from Speaker-in-waiting Kevin McCarthy, who whipped his conference to oppose this final act of the lame duck Democratic House majority. But if everybody had followed Simpson’s lead, there’d be no ribbons in Idaho for him to cut.
Nine House Republicans bucked McCarthy. Seven were lame ducks, but two remain in office.
The Mike Simpson of the past would have joined them.
DJEERS ... to House Speaker Moyle.
Under his rule, Assistant House Democratic Leader Lauren Nechochea of Boise was gaveled down when she debated against a bill that would strip cities of state sales tax revenue sharing if they won’t enforce state felonies.
Everybody knows Rep. Bruce Skaug’s legislation — although drafted in general terms — is a response to a Boise city resolution that deprioritizes abortion prosecutions.
But when Necochea began to debate that point, she was instructed to stick to the generalities of Skaug’s latest bill — a technical point at best. Would that happen to a Republican?
This comes on top of Moyle stripping House Democrats of one seat on the budget committee.
Nor has he reversed Skaug, chairman of the judiciary committee, and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, chairwoman of the local government committee, from depriving people younger than 18 of unfettered access to their panels.
Moyle’s House is shaping up as a place that is intolerant of any viewpoint other than his own. — M.T.