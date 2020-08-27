Idaho lawmakers continue to circle around the state’s property tax dilemma without ever focusing on the real problem.
Of course, for them to do that, legislators would have to concede their own complicity.
Case in point: last week’s meeting of the Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures interim committee.
Here’s what you did not hear:
l By capping at $100,000 the top benefit of Idaho’s Homestead Exemption four years ago, lawmakers allowed a rapid escalation in residential housing values to erode that benefit. Any house valued at more than $200,000 is paying a disproportionate share of taxes. For instance, the median home sales price in Nez Perce County reached $241,000 this year — up from $199,000 just two years ago. It’s why Idaho homeowners now carry a record-setting 67.9 percent of the property tax burden.
l Lawmakers gave county commissioners the authority to exempt business or industrial expansion from property taxes for up to five years. That also shifted more of the tax burden on homeowners, especially those living in urban centers. Why not scale this tax break back — such as limiting it to half the assessed value?
l Through its property tax reduction program, commonly known as the circuit breaker, the state helps low-income seniors and disabled people remain in their homes. But lawmakers have not adjusted its benefit — capped at $1,320 — since 2006.
Each of these are time-tested measures. People know how they work. It’s just a matter of adjusting them.
You’ve heard that before, but not from those lawmakers who are assigned to study the issue.
Instead, last week they chased after county assessors.
There’s no uniformity in how properties are assessed, witnesses told the panel.
There are inconsistencies from county to county, they said.
Transparency is rare, they argued.
And the State Tax Commission provides minimal oversight, they were told.
However much that has merit, what’s lost in this discussion is the fact that assessors work with estimates because lawmakers won’t grant them greater access to information. The homeowner is under no obligation to tell the tax man anything, such as the new kitchen renovation that would add to the home’s taxable value.
There are also limits on the assessors’ ability to access actual home sale prices. They get some, but not all.
Despite whatever appeal the idea has, what you can’t do is tax a home on the price its owner paid. That’s the system in California under the 1978 Proposition 13 ballot measure. The result was a huge windfall for longtime homeowners who are grandfathered into a lucratively low tax assessment — while first-time purchasers pay a greater share of the burden.
Idaho tried to pass its own version of Proposition 13, but the state constitutional requirement for uniformity in taxation invalidated it. So assessors work from a group of comparable sales — similar properties from similar neighborhoods — to establish estimated market values. Usually they come close — within plus or minus 10 percent.
If there are inconsistencies from county to county, then look to the tax commission to explain. That agency has hardly been shy about policing county assessors. At least since the early 1980s, the tax commission has been taking county officials to task to weed out aberrant tax assessments.
As far as transparency goes, the voters decide who sits in the assessors’ office. Any assessment is subject to appeal to the county commissioners, sitting as the board of equalization. If the homeowner doesn’t get the result he wants, he can file with the state Board of Tax Appeals.
Nobody’s arguing the system is perfect.
But why overhaul the property tax assessment engine when all it needs is a tune-up? — M.T.