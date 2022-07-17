Count on St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for generations to come

On behalf of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and those entrusted to our care, I am grateful for the dedicated and compassionate clinicians, physicians and staff who make exceptional patient outcomes possible each day. As this year marks 120 years of caring for our community and more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, we are making decisions to ensure we are strong today and even stronger for generations to come.
A recent Lewiston Tribune article titled “Five years of a new era” did not reflect the true nature of what I witness firsthand each and every day inside the walls of St. Joe’s. What I am seeing — and experiencing — is a caring, compassionate team dedicated to each other and to caring for their friends and neighbors — and patients praising the wonderful care they are receiving.
Together, with the involvement of our medical staff and local board, there have been more than $23 million in capital investments in our hospital, including the DaVinci Xi robotic system, Veyls robotic-assisted knee solution, MRI and other radiology and imaging equipment, state-of-the art catheterization laboratory and other building and medical equipment upgrades. We are also investing $2.7 million for a new linear accelerator to treat cancer patients, which will arrive this year. Additionally, we have a plan in place to spend another $34 million during the next five years.
As a CEO with more than 35 years of experience, I can share that we are fortunate to have the scope of services we do at St. Joe’s, compared to communities of similar size. We offer services you would normally anticipate, such as primary care, diagnostic and therapeutic services, labor and delivery care, general and orthopedic surgery and more.
We have also been blessed with the ability to provide advanced secondary and tertiary services, such as neuro and interventional radiology, interventional cardiology and neurosurgery. We offer medical and radiation oncology, inpatient behavioral health and have the ability to image pediatric patients under anesthesia. At St. Joe’s, we have ensured these specialty services — which are not otherwise offered nearby — are available in our community, are of the highest quality possible and are poised for growth. We consider it a privilege to care for our friends and neighbors, and proudly provide exceptional, high-level care close to home.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is the most comprehensive acute hospital in a more than 100-mile radius, serving the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding communities. We are the largest full-service medical center between Boise and Spokane.
St. Joe’s is an important pillar in our community, providing significant economic impact, paying more than $2 million in sales and property taxes each year, employing more than 700 team members and providing local jobs for hundreds more. Additionally, the cost of charity and uncompensated care we provided last year was $10.35 million, helping some of the most vulnerable patients in our community.
I am proud to be at this hospital and proud of our team of employees, providers, volunteers and others working inside St. Joe’s. Our faith-based, quality-driven and patient-focused culture is important to who we are as a hospital, and how we best serve our local community.
When you — or someone you love — need high-level, quality care close to home, we are here. In the meantime, I encourage you to visit with our current team members and those on the receiving end of their care. The positive stories of life-saving experiences, extraordinary teamwork and expert care delivered with respect and compassion are countless.
Freysinger is chief executive officer of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.