Sometimes it is best to directly quote great statements by others to get the true meaning instead of paraphrasing.
The first one is by Paul Harvey, who had a long distinguished radio career and died in 1995. His legendary broadcast of April 3, 1965, could have been written today:
“If I were the devil, if I were the Prince of Darkness, I’d want to engulf the whole world in darkness. And I’d have a third of its real estate, and four-fifths of its population. But I wouldn’t be happy until I had seized the ripest apple on the tree — thee. So I’d set about however necessary to take over the United States. I’d subvert the churches first. I’d begin with a campaign of whispers. With the wisdom of a serpent, I would whisper to you as I whispered to Eve: ‘Do as you please.’
“To the young, I would whisper that ‘the Bible is a myth.’ I would convince them that man created God instead of the other way around. I would confide that what’s bad is good, and what’s good is ‘square.’ And the old, I would teach to pray after me, ‘Our Father, which art in Washington.’
“And then I’d get organized. I’d educate authors in how to make lurid literature exciting so that anything else would appear dull and uninteresting. I’d threaten TV with dirtier movies and vice versa. I’d pedal narcotics to whom I could. I’d sell alcohol to ladies and gentlemen of distinction. I’d tranquilize the rest with pills.
“If I were the devil, I’d soon have families that war with themselves, churches at war with themselves, and nations at war with themselves; until each in its turn was consumed. And with promises of higher ratings, I’d have mesmerizing media fanning the flames. If I were the devil, I would encourage schools to refine young intellects, but neglect to discipline emotions — just let those run wild, until before you knew it, you’d have to have drug sniffing dogs and metal detectors at every schoolhouse door.
“Within a decade, I’d have prisons overflowing, I’d have judges promoting pornography. Soon, I could evict God from the courthouse, then from the schoolhouse, and then from the houses of Congress. And in his own churches, I would substitute psychology for religion, and deify science. I would lure priests and pastors into misusing boys and girls, and church money.
“If I were the devil, I’d make the symbols of Easter an egg and the symbol of Christmas a bottle.
“If I were the devil, I’d take from those who have, and give to those who wanted until I had killed the incentive of the ambitious. And what do you bet? I couldn’t get whole states to promote gambling as the way to get rich? I would caution against extremes and hard work, in patriotism, in moral conduct. I would convince the young that marriage is old-fashioned, that swinging is more fun, that what you see on TV is the way to be.
“And thus I could undress you in public, and I could lure you into bed with diseases for which there is no cure.
“In other words, if I were the devil, I’d just keep right on doing on what he’s doing.
“Paul Harvey, good day.”
If Harvey were alive today, I believe he would include the evils of critical race theory, equity results, transgenderism’s gruesome surgeries, the continual promotion of euthanasia, abortion and, of course, division by constant accusations of racism.
Some others are promoted as having equally profound thoughts:
l “You don’t need God anymore. You have us Democrats.” — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2006.
l “You need to vote for Democrats, otherwise illegal aliens will lose their rights.” — Pelosi, again, in 2019.
l “We just have to pass Obama’s health care bill to see what’s in it.” — Pelosi in 2010. An unknown doctor observed, “That is also the perfect definition of a stool sample.”
l “Bill is the greatest husband and father I know. No one is more faithful, true, and honest than he is.” — Hillary Clinton 1998.
l “It depends on what your definition of ‘is’ is”. — Bill Clinton regarding Monica Lewinsky in 1998.
l “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.” — Bill Clinton, January, 1998.
l “What difference does it make?” — Hillary Clinton regarding Benghazi.
l “You have a business. You didn’t build that. Someone else did.” — Barack Obama in 2012.
l “I have campaigned in all 57 states.” — Obama in 2008.
l “Owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution.” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2018.
l “Grusfk juklclo emob. I mean that, man.” — President Joe Biden (too often).
l “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community. They have six ways from Sunday getting back at you.” — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s observation of then President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the intelligence community, Jan. 3, 2017. We need Sen. Frank Church.
In deference to Sharon Taylor, wife of the late Bill Hall, who wrote in her Jan. 25 letter to the editor criticizing the Lewiston Tribune for allowing my columns too much space, this month I am voluntarily limiting my word count to conserve space for other letters.
Hopefully, those critical of me will have something substantive to attempt to refute my statements in the column.
However, the chances a woke progressive won’t use circular reasoning and personal attacks are slim and none, and slim has left town.
If you disagree with me, bring better data.
As with everything progressive and woke, “We live in a time when intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended” — author unknown.
I have stated to the Alfords and Marty Trillhaase that it is impressive that letters very critical of the Tribune’s position are published.
This is one of the reasons I strongly encourage people I know to subscribe to this locally owned newspaper.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.