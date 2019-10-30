Here’s how health care works in this country.
Or at least, here’s how health care works in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley:
l A young Lewiston woman is expecting her first child next spring. She’s covered by Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, the only hospital in the valley offering maternity services, says it will no longer participate in Regence’s plans after Jan. 15, unless a compromise is reached.
So when she goes into labor, the mother-to-be has two options.
First, she could pay substantially more than she expected to have her child at the local hospital.
Second, she can risk driving 35 miles to Moscow or Pullman, possibly at night, possibly in bad weather.
l Sometime around Valentine’s Day, a Lewiston man experiences severe chest pains. Normally, he’d check in at St. Joe’s cardiology unit, where a catheterization would be performed and a stent would be inserted into a narrowed coronary artery. Since his Regence insurance policy is no longer accepted at St. Joe’s, the patient can pay higher bills if he chooses to be treated at home or travel to another full-service hospital an hour or more away.
l As the new policy takes effect next year, a Clarkston cancer patient with a Regence card must choose between continuing to utilize St. Joe’s oncology services — at a premium — or endure the time and trouble of long-distance commuting to a hospital that will accept his insurance plan.
And that says nothing about an emergency that leaves the patient with no choice but to utilize St. Joe’s, with or without insurance.
Talk about being held hostage.
On one side is a hospital now in the health care business for profit. Two years ago, St. Joe’s owners, Ascension Health of St. Louis, sold the Lewiston complex to RCCH HealthCare Partners of Brentwood, Tenn.
Under its previous model as a single-source, community nonprofit hospital, St. Joe’s could be presumed to target community needs and how to pay for them.
As a for-profit business, it now answers to investors. And those investors have put up substantial sums. The deal involved a $109 million transaction. RCCH, which has since merged with LifePoint Health, is required to invest or commit to invest $57 million in capital expenditures within five years. Now that it declares a profit, the hospital also pays taxes.
What’s a reasonable return on that investment? Let’s say 8 percent. That works out to more than $12 million a year.
On the other side is Regence, once a local company that some time ago was absorbed into Cambia Health Solutions, based in Portland, Ore. Although a nonprofit, the firm has a bottom line. It can hardly sell policies to Lewiston-Clarkston consumers if they can’t access the only full-service hospital in the valley. It’s possible the Idaho Department of Insurance also might have something to say on that topic.
Submitting to excessive demands from St. Joe’s not only means higher costs for consumers, but Regence could be priced out of the market.
Welcome to a close-up view of the American health care system. It’s not about meeting the needs of the community. It’s about the financial balance sheets of the corporations that provide that health care. And it’s about those corporations spending a good deal of their administrative time and money not to serve the patients but to maximize their own positions.
How can that be worse than Great Britain’s nationalized health care system?
Why is this better than Canada’s single-payer plan?
Sure, you’ll hear lots of complaints about left-of-center politicians who want to raise taxes, put the government in charge of health care and abandon the private enterprise system.
But do you know any community in those countries that would prefer to trade places with Lewiston-Clarkston at the moment? — M.T.