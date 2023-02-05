It’s tough to pick a subject to rant about these days when half of what’s going on out there makes me crazy.
Between President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence and their classified documents, I am more than just a little disgusted. From denials to SWAT teams, the extremism and ineptness is rampant.
Some might think we don’t deal with such polar opposites when living in rural America. But Washington and Idaho — while so similar geographically and economically — couldn’t be more different when it comes to their governing bodies.
On one side of the line, you have a crazy “woke” governor in Olympia, in Gov. Jay Inslee. And on the other side of the line, you have a moderate conservative in Gov. Brad Little who is fighting the whack-a-doos in his own party who are peppered across the state.
Whack-a-doo is my favorite, new word for the extreme right.
Inslee is champing at the bit to be the next president of the United States. One can only imagine the extreme environmental legislation that would transpire should that ever happen.
Inslee is a tax-and-spend-and-then-spend-some-more governor. He even believes in taxing out-of-state residents who work in his state for programs they are not eligible to use. I refer to the indigent long-term care program.
This year, Washington state is out to promote abortion while Idaho is trying to remove any exception for abortion, even in cases involving the life of the mother and pregnancies occurring from rape or incest. Making abortion illegal in the case of the life of the mother is just one more crime. Do these legislators really want to leave already existing children motherless and husbands to mourn the death of a beloved spouse who did not need to die? Do those legislators even understand how rare those situations are and how gut-wrenching these decisions must be for a couple to make?
On the flip side we have Washington state out waving the welcome flag: “Come get your abortion here. We cover all expenses.” They show no respect for human life. Why doesn’t someone just support not getting pregnant?
This week, Washington state announced a bill that would make it illegal for employers to test their employees for marijuana.
Let’s see: Are they saying it is OK to come to work high and operate expensive, dangerous equipment in many cases?
Hmm. How about the high-rise window washers in Seattle?
I realize pot stays in your system a long time and that CBD oil may cause one to test positive. Yes, it’s sad to think that getting high on the weekend once in a while or putting CBD oil on sore muscles might get you fired. But until there is a test that is as good as the alcohol breathalyzer, then employers must have the right to protect all their employees, the public and their equipment.
And here we have Idaho, which won’t even approve CBD oil for medicinal purposes for reasons that I have still yet to understand.
The environmental laws of Washington vs. Idaho couldn’t be more opposite.
Heading toward outlawing gas cars, Washington has taken taxpayer dollars and put as many charging stations out there as it can possibly erect. Yet, Washington is still having problems getting a vehicle across the state without the need to re-charge it.
On the other hand, Idaho charges more for registration fees on electric vehicles because it is the only way the state can get the tax figures it is owed. EVs use public roads.
It’s hard to believe in this tale of two states that we are so different. One looks out at the beautiful wheat fields that run together across state lines or the magnificent forests. It is just one big, beautiful landscape. But somewhere in between, hiding in the tall trees or waist-high wheat, is the existence of more rational minds.
Now, all we have to do is get them to be irrational enough to run for public office.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.