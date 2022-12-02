DJEERS ... to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
Under federal tax laws, his operation is considered a charity. That allows him to offer contributors both anonymity and a tax write-off.
But hanging his shingle out on “Giving Tuesday” is a bit cute, even for Hoffman.
“To say thank you, I’ll send you a fitted IFF hat if you contribute $75 or more today,” Hoffman wrote.
In spite of Hoffman’s insistence that IFF is a legitimate education charity:
l No education charity picks winners and losers in the Idaho Republican primary election.
l No education charity stands in the way of extending health care to Idaho’s working poor adults.
l No education charity wants to abolish Idaho’s public schools.
l No education charity describes its leader as “one of Idaho’s most respected, influential public policy voices.”
Hoffman has a wide universe of political allies across the country who write him checks. Why is he butting in on a venue that helps legitimate charities?
He can’t possibly be so hard up for cash that he’d compete with the International Rescue Committee to Help Ukraine, the World Food Program and Goodwill.
Or is he?
CCHEERS ... to Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho.
Wednesday, they broke ranks — for the good of the country.
Up for a vote was President Joe Biden’s plan to avert a looming railroad strike.
Worked out in September, the deal offers workers a 24% pay boost and $5,000 bonuses — the best compensation package they’ve seen in four decades. While eight of the dozen unions support it, they’re unwilling to cross a picket line.
Shutting down freight transportation would cost the economy $2 billion a day, freeze up supply lines and trigger another wave of inflation.
Fulcher and Simpson were among 79 Republicans who joined 211 Democrats in supporting the Biden package.
All of which raises a question: Why would 129 Republicans — including Washington’s Cathy McMorris Rodgers and House Speaker-wannabe Kevin McCarthy vote no?
“First Biden told us that inflation was transitory, it wasn’t,” McCarthy told CNN. “He told us immigration was seasonal and it wasn’t. He told us Afghanistan wouldn’t collapse to the Taliban. Then he told us in September that this deal was all worked out. Now he wants the government to go into this? I just think it’s another — it’s another sign of why the economy is weak under this Biden administration.”
Translation: McCarthy and his followers would rather hurt the economy than hand Biden a win.
Fulcher and Simpson refused to play that political game.
DJEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both R-Idaho.
On Tuesday, they continued voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects the unions of same-sex and interracial couples should the radical right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court reverse the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in favor of marriage equality and the 1967 Loving v. Virginia decision that recognized the rights of interracial couples to marry.
By overturning a woman’s reproductive freedom under the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court has challenged the right of privacy premise that supports both Obergefell and Loving.
But Risch and Crapo have embellished their positions with distortions.
For instance, Risch hangs his hat on the amendment Idahoans added to their state constitution more than 15 years ago banning same-sex marriage. But times change. For instance, this is the same state constitution an earlier generation of Idahoans used to deprive members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of the vote. In the years since Obergefell, Idahoans have embraced the idea of marriage equality. A recent SurveyUSA poll commissioned by the Idaho Statesman of Boise shows 49% support legal protection for same-sex couples.
Risch and Crapo argue the bill does not extend adequate protections for religious freedom. But the only way a dozen Republicans — including conservative stalwarts such as Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis — would put this bill over the top was with compromise language protecting the exercise of religion. As Politico reported, LGBTQ advocates tolerated the provision, but it brought along the LDS church leadership.
Despite what they suggest, the Respect for Marriage Act would not force Idaho to permit same-sex marriage ceremonies should the Supreme Court overturn Obergefell. All it says is that the state must respect the rights of people who were married in other states.
And then there is this from Risch: “Regarding interracial marriage, it is protected by the United States Constitution. ...”
There is no specific protection for interracial marriage in the Constitution. That’s why more than a dozen Southern states banned it until the Supreme Court acted 55 years ago.
At best, Risch and Crapo are acting out of misguided political expediency. At worst, they believe some Americans are second-class citizens.
CCHEERS ... to Cortney Liddiard, president and CEO of Ball Ventures; Jess Flynn, founder and CEO of Red Sky PR; and Laurel Sayer, president and CEO of Perpetua Resources.
Speaking to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho’s conference Wednesday, they pointed out Idaho’s economy depends on more than a steady stream of tax cuts from the Legislature.
Idaho can’t attract businesses and talent to the state if its schools are poorly funded, its infrastructure is inadequate, its workforce is poorly trained or there are so few child care centers that working mothers are forced to stay home.
This isn’t news. But the Legislature continues to reduce the revenue stream — including, most recently a $500 million rebate and a $150 million permanent income tax cut passed last summer.
“I understand you all want to get reelected and I understand to give money back and refunds feels good, but we’re behind in so many areas,” Liddiard said. “I’d love to do whatever I can do, invest whatever resources that Ball Ventures can afford. We’re OK paying a little more tax, frankly. I know it’s not popular, but that funding has to come from somewhere to solve these problems.”
Is anybody listening? — M.T.