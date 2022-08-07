My July 10 column explained the connection of Big Pharma money with the illusion of evidence-based medicine and science.
Important sentences omitted were:
Dr. David Sackett, the founder of evidence-based medicine, was from 1970-2000 describing the emerging problem with scientific publications being without physiologic basis and under outside influences. Dr. Richard Fleming, M.D., Ph.D. (physics) and attorney, resigned as a peer-reviewer for prestigious medical journals, such as The Lancet, due to ‘prostitution of research journals values.’
This week the decades-long fraudulent Alzheimer’s research was exposed.
A source for this opinion is a publication in G. Medical Science, March 1, titled “Patient Betrayal: The Corruption of Healthcare, Informed Consent and the Physician-Patient Relationship,” with 1,013 hyperlink references. It has 12 eminent physicians and four attorneys of 19 authors.
The abstract is: “The purpose of this study is to review disciplinary threats made to health care professionals by their governing bodies in the U.S.: ... The authors also aim to bring attention to the populace, health care workers and health care administrators that illegal and unconstitutional gag orders have been placed on health care workers in the U.S., and to alert everyone that most health care workers are under a gag order, which renders informed consent null and void. It is our intent to put governing bodies of health care workers on notice that they will be held accountable and lay legal groundwork for possible Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act violations, collusion and fraud. These potential criminal acts, exposed in a court of law, can pierce the legal immunity of Big Pharma and others, and any perceived immunity given to hospitals and organizations via the CARES ACT.
“Governing bodies of health care professionals have banded together in cartel-like fashion, issuing threats to destroy the livelihood of physicians and other health care providers for alleged dissemination of ‘misinformation’ about COVID-19. ‘Misinformation’ charges are used to discredit alternative views and seeks to prevent honest and truthful communication with a patient about the experimental gene’s known and very real dangers. This honest and truthful communication is necessary for a physician to provide informed consent.”
World renowned Drs. Peter McCullough and Pierre Kory are being thus threatened. Ear, nose and throat Dr. Mary Cowden is suing Houston Methodist Hospital for this infringement.
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology’s unprecedented Sept. 21, 2021, Statement Regarding Dissemination of COVID-19 Misinformation blatantly threatened its 22,000 specialists and sub-specialist members with revocation of their medical license for providing “misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The American Board of Internal Medicine is also sending these notices.
“Patient safety is sacrificed as doctors are forced to choose between experimental gene therapies shown to be dangerous to both mom and fetus or lose their livelihoods because of penalties for dispensing ‘misinformation.’ There is no blanket immunity for any person or entity, be it ABOG, ABOG’s staff, physicians, or even pharmaceutical manufacturers for conduct that amounts to fraud.”
Pfizer’s own internal data between Dec. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 was released to the Food and Drug Administration on April 30, 2021. It was obtained only after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Pfizer reported 274 pregnant women received their experimental gene “vaccine” with 75 (27%) serious adverse clinical events, and reports them “not related to the vaccine.”
Pfizer wanted its data buried for 75 years.
The collaboration of ABOG and many other specialties with the Federation of State Medical Boards, which governs medical licensure, and the American Board of Medical Specialties, which controls specialty certification, shows conflicts of interest of medical groups, Big Tech, Big Pharma, the media and billionaires of the World Economic Forum. These are the stakeholders who most stand to profit, who wish to eliminate accurate clinical trials and who drive the “consensus,” referred to by the FSMB.
To have credibility, FSMB member groups must challenge the stakeholders’ consensus that the experimental injections are safe, effective and necessary.
Deborah Birx, Ph.D, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said: “I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against COVID-19 infection.”
It’s otherwise gaslighting for FSMB members to profess to care about science and patient safety. See the heartbreaking and brave testimonies of COVID-19 vaccine-injured patients on sites such as “Real, Not Rare.”
Incredibly, they are frequently called crazy or mentally ill by their doctors who won’t believe them.
“ABMS identifies ‘vaccine hesitancy’ as the real culprit, explicitly linking ‘misinformation’ with vaccine hesitancy. Evidently, any information that does not push mass COVID-19 vaccination with experimental gene therapy on all persons, constitutes COVID-19 vaccine ‘misinformation’ and could ‘threaten certification by an ABMS Member Board.’ ”
Too bad President Joe Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board didn’t have the goal of protecting true science from these licensing abuses, instead of censorsing and policing all speech.
Many scientists and doctors inside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA and the National Institutes of Health are becoming increasingly disgusted with the evasions of truth, and are resigning because of bad science.
Accurate data evaluation from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s clinical trials for children younger than 5, show limited, if any need, even with reduced protocols for safety and effectiveness. However, the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel — the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee — unanimously approved use in mid-June, against strong objections from physicians, scientists and researchers.
If vaccines are on the childhood list, total legal immunity for the vaccine makers exists, except for fraud.
Heart disease and unexplained seizures have exploded in children worldwide, and child casket orders are up 400%.
For fear of retaliation, some insiders anonymously reveal: “It’s like a horror movie I’m being forced to watch and I can’t close my eyes. People are getting bad advice and we can’t say anything” (interviews with Dr. Marty Makary, M.D. Master of Public Health, July 14).
It’s no longer “follow the science” by an administration that can’t even define what a woman is.
Currently, the interests of the above mentioned stakeholders are superior to patient interests.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.