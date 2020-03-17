This editorial was published by the News Tribune of Tacoma.
As coronavirus continues to spread throughout our region, one health crisis is pushing us into another. According to the Blood Centers for America, blood donations across the U.S. are down 400 percent. For folks whose health depends on donated blood, this depletion could have dire consequences.
In Pierce County, the blood supply is down by more than 40 percent, says Candace Morrison, spokesperson for Tacoma-based Cascade Regional Blood Services. Unless the public gets wise and lends an arm, Morrison worries the situation will soon mirror what’s happening in King County, where a recently declared blood supply emergency is taking place.
Certainly all healthy adults should consider donating blood. Now.
“If a tragic event were to occur like a large car accident or shooting, no blood center in the Northwest would be prepared,” Morrison told a member of our editorial board.
Seattle-based Bloodworks Northwest is asking blood banks across the nation for help. Bloodworks says at least 1,000 donations are needed every day to keep the community’s blood supply at a stable level — and that’s not happening.
Here in Pierce County, more than 60 percent of blood donations come from blood drives at area high schools and colleges, but in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, those collection efforts have been canceled.
Michael Charapata, manager of transfusion services for Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System, says, “The concern is that we will use inventory that isn’t being replaced. The goal is to keep that from happening by encouraging blood donations.”
So, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and help. For the sake of potential trauma patients and patients who depend on a regular blood supply to treat sickle cell disease, cancer and other chronic conditions, we need to start giving.
Morrison says more than 37 percent of Pierce County’s population is eligible to donate blood, but typically only 5 percent do. And now that number is down to 2 or 3 percent.
So here’s what folks need to know:
It is still safe to donate blood, even amid Gov. Jay Inslee’s drastic and unprecedented social-distancing directives to slow the spread of a contagion that to date has taken the lives of 42 Washingtonians.
If you’re healthy, and haven’t traveled to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea or had contact with anyone who has, make an appointment at one of the donor centers. As Morrison says, “There is no waiting in crowded offices. After making an online appointment, donors only come in contact with the person taking the blood.”
And the federally guided screening is rigorous. Policies and procedures comply with strict regulations provided by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control. Healthy donors can give blood every 56 days. And considering the shelf life for blood platelets is only five days, regular donors are needed.
There is no evidence of transfusion related infections. COVID-19 is spread through human-to-human contact and respiratory droplets.
As hospitals prepare for a possible shortage of lifesaving equipment like masks, gowns and ventilators, they also have to keep in mind the supply of blood is in sharp decline.
On Wednesday, Cascade notified Pierce County health care systems and medical providers of the critical situation. It’s possible many of these providers will choose to postpone elective surgeries and procedures, and use the supply only for patients in urgent, dangerous or critical conditions.
On average, Pierce County health providers request over 2,000 units of blood per month from Cascade Regional Blood Services. If the community shows up and donates blood, they can continue to treat all patients.
Make the appointment. Donate blood. The life you save could be that of a friend, neighbor or family member. Or even your own.