This editorial was published in the Tri-City Herald.
———
Considering bicounty health officials say it is only a matter of time before a coronavirus case is confirmed in the Tri-Cities, it’s smart to prepare for a local outbreak.
But we caution against stirring hysteria and unnecessary hoarding.
It won’t help stem the spread of the disease if one family has a garage full of disinfectant wipes while another family has none because stores have sold out.
Already, retail shops are limiting the number of certain products consumers can buy at one time, and we hope people understand the necessity of that decision.
On Tuesday, a Tri-City Costco employee posted on his Facebook page: “Costco 11:15 this morning. Line backed up to freezers. We are selling tons of water and toilet paper. This is with every register open.”
And a customer there posted, “SHOCKED at the parking lot. What hysteria!”
Costco limited the number of bottled water packages to six per customer, and most people were buying the maximum. When it was later announced the wholesale giant had run out of bottled water, the mad rush redirected to grocery stores throughout the Tri-Cities.
People are filling their carts to the brim, emptying shelves of rice and beans, paper products and food staples. The sight of this affects other shoppers who, even if they had not planned on stocking up when they entered the store, are tempted to follow suit.
Fear is contagious.
The Tri-Cities does not appear to be in an all-out panic yet, but there certainly is a sense of urgency in the air — especially at grocery stores and pharmacies.
The rush for supplies hit the Tri-Cities shortly after the first United States death from COVID-19 was confirmed Feb. 29. Since then, sadly, 11 people have died from the disease. Most of the deaths have been in Washington state — nine in King County and one in Snohomish County. One death has been confirmed in California.
Like many other modern-day diseases, the coronavirus hits vulnerable people the hardest. Those who are elderly, very young or have some other underlying health condition are most at risk. Most of the fatal cases stemmed from a nursing facility.
It is a distressing situation, but as a community we should help ensure there are enough protective products to go around. The supply of hand sanitizer gel and face masks already had been depleted throughout the Tri-Cities, and it could be weeks before stores get more in because demand for these products is high throughout the country.
The nation’s surgeon general and local health officials have discouraged people from buying face masks unless they are sick. They say healthy people won’t benefit as much from wearing them, and the country needs a sufficient supply for our doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
We understand the inherent desire to prepare yourself and your family from this unknown disease. Having a stockpile of household goods and food in case of an emergency situation makes sense.
But it doesn’t take much for fear and selfishness to take over, and that is what we must guard against. We don’t want to get to the point where people who need groceries won’t be able to find any.
And of course, it is people who can afford to stock up who will be making the big purchases. Many low-income people aren’t going to be able buy extra goods all at once.
To those of you wanting to buy up as much disinfectant wipes as you can, please consider your neighbors.
The elderly, people with weak immune systems and mothers bringing home newborn babies in the coming weeks need the rest of us to help them out.
Buy what you think you need to prepare, but don’t make matters worse.