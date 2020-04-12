Last week, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston treated their communities like a bunch of children.
Asked how many ventilators they have on hand, they refused to say.
St. Joe’s spokeswoman Samantha Skinner told the Lewiston Tribune’s Eric Barker people lack the context to understand what those numbers mean.
Who does Skinner think she’s kidding?
In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, ventilators are in short supply. There may not be enough hospital beds or ICU rooms. The ranks of medical staff are stretched.
Context?
We have context in abundance.
How’s this for context?
For weeks, we’ve been warned about the coronavirus pandemic. It spreads quickly. Without adequate testing, you don’t know who’s contagious. It could be your mother. It could be your colleague at work. It could be your best friend.
There’s no vaccine.
Left unchecked, the infection could overwhelm the American health care system just as it has in Italy and Spain.
If that happens, some deathly ill people will get life-saving ventilators — and some will not.
Even if there are enough rooms and equipment, what good does it do if the health care staff gets sick and can’t work?
So we’re being told to flatten the curve.
Stay home.
Practice social distancing.
Wash your hands frequently.
And endure the financial, social and emotional fallout that comes with this isolation.
In northern Idaho and eastern Washington, there’s a temptation to regard the region’s relatively low-reported case loads as an invitation to let up on the discipline.
Here’s why you can’t: Maybe the curve has plateaued. Maybe it hasn’t.
But if a wave of infection strikes this region, it will be checked by a group of small hospitals with limited capacity:
l Gritman Medical Center in Moscow told the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams it has nine ventilators with one more on order.
l Pullman Regional Hospital reported it has four ventilators.
l Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax said it has five ventilators.
l Garfield County hospital would send patients who need ventilator support elsewhere because it has none.
To be fair, all hospitals are inundated with demands for COVID-19 data from federal, state and local sources. They don’t have a lot of time — and probably lack the inclination — to give you a guided tour through their financial statements or infrastructure.
But if asked, most will tell you about their supply of ventilators.
They understand what once was an obscure piece of medical equipment has in the age of COVID-19 become the ubiquitous topic of conversation, from presidents and prime ministers to governors and mayors.
It’s no secret what a ventilator does or why it’s needed.
For a hospital, disclosing its resources is not just a matter of transparency; it’s simply a matter of trust.
It’s a hospital leveling with its public.
It’s a group of medical professionals explaining that there are limits to what they can do.
It’s a way of conveying to people that their health is in their own hands. It’s up to an enlightened community working in its own best interests to avoid further overtaxing medical responders and their equipment.
All of which brings us back to the outliers. When St. Joe’s and Tri-State tell us “it’s none of your business,” they invite idle speculation from a very dark place. — M.T.