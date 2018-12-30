Conservationists are full of threats

The kerfuffle about closing the Idaho steelhead season would have been hilarious except for the real effects on the incomes of real people. The typical uncoordinated government tap dance might even have been fun to watch, but when friends and neighbors start losing their livelihood, the humor quickly fades.
That's right. We had several conservation groups threatening to sue the Idaho Department of Fish and Game over a permit. Idaho Rivers United, Conservation Angler, Friends of the Clearwater, Snake River Waterkeepers, Wild Fish Conservancy, and Wild Salmon Rivers all noticed (somehow, all at the same time) a government paperwork error allowing them to demonstrate to their members that they actually do something, even if it is just correcting bureaucratic paperwork.
Yes, that's right. The threatened suit would have had exactly zero effect on the health and/or conservation of steelhead - some government bozo had just sat on the paperwork - for eight years.
At least one Idaho official had apparently done the right thing, submitting the permit application in 2010. So the problem was with some other faceless bureaucrat, who probably had the thing gathering dust in an "in" box, with no apparent urgency attached to it at all.
This, of course, gave that government agency the opportunity to shine at what the government does best - fail miserably.
That also gave the so-called conservation groups the opportunity to do what they've become good at over several decades - threatening to sue everybody in sight until they get what they want. Then again, the conservation groups couldn't seem to agree among themselves what they were really trying to accomplish.
Note that I said "threaten" to sue. These groups discovered, in the early days of the environmental movement, that the mere threat of a lawsuit could send government officials into a tizzy. After a few real lawsuits, these groups discovered that the mere threat, without an actual lawsuit, was enough to get what they wanted.
Government "leaders" would often seek a settlement based only on the threat. The first few times this happened, I can imagine the environmentalists giggling with glee that they had been able to get governments to do things (including give them money) with just a few tough words.
And this was long before President Donald Trump perfected that negotiating technique and wrote a book about it. Trump recently did the same thing with the tariff threats to the Chinese. The Chinese blinked at the mere threat, and started actually negotiating in good faith.
The problem with the steelhead issue is that the threat had some real teeth in it. You see, if it ever went to court, the failure to procure the permit for eight years because of bureaucratic incompetence would be sufficient reason to ensure that the conservation groups win.
It's as if your government agencies said, "Look over here. See how stupid we have been? You could sue us and win because we are simply incompetent."
What continues to amaze is even when folks recognize this threat ploy, they still succumb to it.
One egregious local example of a similar ploy is the Asotin County Regional Stormwater Utility. Its creation, several years ago, was based on a simple threat - no, worse than that - a perceived threat of huge potential fines from the Environmental Protection Agency. No government agency actually ever threatened Asotin County over stormwater. The powers that be simply used the perceived threat as a dodgy way to get another stream of dollars flowing into the county treasury without that inconvenience of asking the voters what they thought about it. The perceived threat became more threatening when some of these same environmental groups added their own additional threats to sue. Voila! - the county commissioners at the time put their collective tails between their legs and created a new - illegal - taxing entity, collecting a new tax, er, ahem, a "fee."
Idaho Rivers United eventually backed off their participation in the steelhead permit lawsuit. But as far as the rest of these groups were concerned, the town of Riggins could dry up and blow away.
Ultimately, to avoid yet another lawsuit by a newly formed citizens' organization, the state offered a compromise and moved ahead with opening a limited steelhead season. The conservationists could now say they had accomplished something, and fishermen could go back to fishing.
Meanwhile, a world-renowned steelhead derby has continued to be held, right here in River Town. Every. Single. Year.
And yes, we are all still waiting for that permit.
---
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.