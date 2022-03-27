So exactly where do you daylight hogs get off? You want all the sunshine to yourselves simply because you don’t have to get up in the morning to make a living. Well, boo hoo, cry me a river because you’re afraid of the dark.
The 100 U.S. senators that recently passed “The Sunshine Substitute Act of 2021” showed without a doubt that gross stupidity crosses all political party, ideological, geographic and gender lines. Their ploy to go to year round daylight saving time and the expected House of Representatives and President Joe Biden’s decisions to follow suit shows the total cluelessness that these people have when it comes to the plight of those workers who have to be up and going before the sun comes over the horizon.
Nor is this darkness discomfort confined only to politicians. Journalists also get into the act. Former Lewiston Tribune Opinion page editors Bill Hall and Jim Fisher have advocated for longer afternoons and evenings. And now reporter Kathy Hedberg is joining the parade.
These folks have made it obvious that when you’re a representative or newspaper reporter who doesn’t have to get to work until 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., the advantages of early daylight are lost upon you. But for those of us who actually have to get up and make a living to support these people, forcing us to start an hour later in the fall and winter months is the height of vanity and arrogance from the twilight-challenged.
If you work in any outdoor profession, whether it be logging, construction, forestry, farming, landscaping or the like, those early morning hours of daylight are important to getting in a full day’s work. With today’s high fuel prices, you want to get all the work done on a job site that is possible in the daylight before you have to leave to chase down parts, supplies and repairs before the businesses that provide them close for the day. Shifting the daylight into the evening hours isn’t going to change their hours of business operation, nor should it. And if you’re in the Southern states, it’s important to be working in the cool morning hours before things get too hot to work. Putting on an asphalt shingle roof doesn’t work too well when the newly laid shingles heat up to the point where you’re leaving footprints in them as you work on the upper courses. You work when it’s cool or you don’t work at all.
So it was bad enough when President George W. Bush, in cahoots with Hall and Fisher, signed the “Energy Policy Act of 2005” that took away another month of morning daylight in 2007. We lost three weeks of early daylight in March and early April and another week in November, simply because some people couldn’t get their garden work done in the Indian summers of October. Now the houses of Congress that passed that law want to compound their ignorance by taking all of the daybreak daylight away.
While DST was touted as a way to save energy by reducing the need for lighting in the evening hours, several studies have shown that those savings are negligible or actually require more energy than if we remained on standard time because of increased air-conditioning in the summer time hours. The advocates for year-round DST also tout the increased amount of heart attacks and accidents associated with the time switch and talk about all the lives that would be saved and decreased injuries. This is a tricky claim. As previous letter writers to this page have pointed out, going to year round DST means that the sunrise won’t occur here until 8:42 a.m. in the last days of December and early January. That means that school children go to school in the dark and it gets worse the further north you go in Idaho and Washington.
Speaking from personal experience, it’s a pain in the butt. I was in high school in the winter of 1973-1974 when the U.S. went to full time DST as a way to save energy in the face of the oil supply shock of 1973. It was depressing to be in a first period class and look out the window into full darkness. More important was the fact that elementary children were walking to and waiting at the bus stops in the full dark of a cold winter night. School children did die and were injured during that time going to school. So the tradeoff that you will have to make is how many young children are you going to be sacrificing for less heart attacks and a longer afternoon in late November if we go to full-time DST.
I like late summer evenings in June and July like most everyone else, but I don’t like not being able to start cruising a timber plot until 9 a.m. or better in the winter. So I’m an advocate for keeping the standard time to daylight saving time switch and back every year, although I would like to repeal the 2005 act and go back to the April and October time changes. While it’s bad enough that our representatives, administration and media want to keep us in the dark on what’s going on in the world now, we shouldn’t be forced to capitulate to the year-round larceny of these sunup bandits.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.