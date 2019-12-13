DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
On Tuesday, the same day that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was escorted into President Donald Trump’s Oval Office, Crapo served the Kremlin’s interests.
By objecting to a unanimous consent request, Crapo stopped a floor vote on a measure designed to punish Russia if it continues to meddle in U.S. elections.
To be fair, Crapo has in the past supported and passed tough Russian sanctions. But with respect to the Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines Act of 2019, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee is acting like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who delayed efforts to safeguard election security until the moniker “Moscow Mitch” shamed him into it.
Under the DETER Act, the director of national intelligence — after consulting with the intelligence community as well as the Departments of Justice, State, Treasury and Homeland Security — would establish whether foreign interference occurred in federal elections. If the evidence warrants it, sanctions would be imposed within 30 days.
Its sponsor, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said it would “send a very clear and simple message to Russia or any other country that is thinking about interfering in our elections and undermining our democracy that if we catch you, you will suffer a severe penalty.”
Crapo says this is a swipe at the GOP and Trump.
But the DETER ACT has bipartisan support. Six of its 11 cosponsors are Republicans — including Marco Rubio of Florida, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Martha McSally of Arizona.
“I think rather than continuing to stand here on the floor and debate why we like or don’t like what President Trump is doing, we ought to get down to the serious business of legislating,” Crapo said.
If, by that, he means the committee process should be allowed to work, why hasn’t Crapo held hearings on the DETER Act since July 18?
Two of the DETER Act’s GOP cosponsors — Sasse and McSally — sit on that committee. Assuming they joined with the panel’s 12 Democrats, the DETER Act would have enough votes to secure a vote on the Senate floor today.
So why is Chairman Crapo standing in the way?
Did someone from the Trump administration contact him?
Is he following McConnell’s instructions?
Don’t tell us a representative of the Russian government intervened.
CCHEERS ... to Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
They were among a small group of House Republicans who on Wednesday exposed themselves to political crossfire by supporting common-sense immigration reform.
Undocumented workers are the backbone of the agricultural economy. In response, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act would provide renewable work permits to people already employed in agriculture and allow them a path toward permanent legal residence. All would be subject to fines. And employers would have to demonstrate their workers are legally in the country.
But in the current political environment, looking out for your state’s farm economy can get you accused of supporting “amnesty.”
No wonder Fulcher, McMorris Rodgers and Simpson are among only 34 GOP House members who joined 226 Democrats in passing this bill.
Nearly 80 percent of the GOP House members, including the entire Republican leadership team, played it safe and voted no.
“Agriculture is the backbone of Idaho’s economy, and without this bill, how can we pretend to say that we care about rural America?” Simpson said.
Don’t ask us, Congressman Simpson.
Ask your GOP colleagues.
DJEERS ... to Allan Wallburger, an economics professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Last week, he told the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference that farmers weren’t getting back in services what they paid out in taxes.
“I’m not setting policy,” Wallburger said. “I’m just telling you how it is.”
As Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press noted, Wallburger failed to mention the Idaho Farm Bureau bankrolled his study.
Intuitively, it makes sense that owners of large tracts of land pay a lot in property taxes.
But consider the following:
l Unlike homeowners, who pay taxes based on the market value of their property, farmers are assessed on the basis of their land’s ability to produce income. That’s why Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, was able to tell his colleagues in 2009 that he owned land in Ada and Canyon counties worth at least $15 million while the tax man assessed it at $412,229.
Out of the $2.035 billion in property taxes collected last year, Idaho farmers paid $49.4 million. Homeowners paid $899.5 million. Owners of rentals and second homes were taxed $483.1 million. Commercial and industrial property owners paid $521 million.
l Unlike Idaho consumers, farmers are exempt from paying the state’s 6 percent sales tax on equipment. They’re part of a group that benefits from a production exemption worth $240 million. An exemption on irrigation equipment is worth another $4.9 million.
l Farmers do not pay a 32-cent per gallon tax on diesel fuel for machinery used on their property.
l When it was passed in 2000, a tax break on property taxes assessed against equipment saved farmers $13.5 million. It’s worth more now.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Working Group says Idaho farmers collected $178 million in federal farm subsidies in 2018.
Farmers have a lot of problems these days. But an unfair tax burden is not among them.
DJEERS ... to Idaho House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Last week, he posted this message on his Facebook page:
“Last 4 letters in American, ‘I can.’ Last 4 letters in Republican, ‘I can.’ Last 4 letters in Democrats, ‘Rats.’ ”
How is Moyle insulting his Democratic constituents any different from Hillary Clinton branding Donald Trump’s Republican supporters as “a basket of deplorables”?
You expect this kind of vindictive behavior from Hillary Clinton.
But is it too much to hope for something better from Mike Moyle? — M.T.