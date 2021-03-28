The biggest disconnect between liberals at the national, state, local and advocacy level and small business America is about the minimum wage issue.
Liberals pay more attention to the denizens of K Street, the lobbyists lairs of Boise and Olympia or the enclaves of academia then they do to Main Street, USA.
For you see, when it comes to small business, the real issue isn’t the minimum wage; it’s the quality of labor. If you talk to the owner of any business in our area — be it a farmer in Pomeroy, a restaurant owner in Winchester, a logging outfit in Deary, any convenience/grocery store from Kooskia to Colfax or any fast food business in the Quad Cities, you’ll hear the same two complaints: “I can’t get anybody to work” and “They don’t know how to work.”
And for this situation, we can look squarely at the policies, programs and education promulgated by liberal politicians and academics who have never run a business or had to meet a payroll.
There are plenty of jobs of all types available in our region. Vista Outdoor wants factory workers. Health care facilities want certified nursing assistants and registered nurses. Trucking companies want drivers. Jet boat fabricators want welders. Logging companies want equipment operators. And every restaurant has a help wanted sign out.
All of these jobs pay well more than the minimum wage. The market took care of that problem long ago. So if you’re not working at a better-paying job, it’s because you don’t want to work, were never taught to work, don’t have to work or think the available jobs are beneath you.
And therein lies the problem. We are fortunate to live in an area that has two land grant universities and two colleges that can actually provide a practical education. We are cursed by the belief that all children need to go to college. Because of this attitude, we have parents and teachers pushing their children and students toward a four-year degree career path that discourages them from doing any kind of manual labor and learning the value of work during their younger years.
After all: “Why should my teenager learn to cut lawns when he’s going to become a lawyer? Only problem kids need to take those jobs.”
Well, when the power goes out in an ice storm, I’m not interested in the services of an electrical engineering professor with an eight-year Ph.D. I want a journeyman lineman who served a four-year apprenticeship.
Having your child flipping burgers or waiting tables doesn’t have to lead to a career in those fields. But it will help them in whatever career they do pursue. And plenty of those places will pay way more than the minimum wage.
We’ve put in place a welfare and disability system that discourages employment. A convenience store owner told me: “There are plenty of people in this area who could work here and are able to work, but 50 percent of them are on welfare or disability and they don’t have to work. I pay my employees above minimum wage but those people want to sit a home rather than come work here.”
Now, I can already hear the liberals screaming about the poor mothers and children we’d be throwing out into the street if we even suggested a time or monetary limit or tightened the program eligibility requirements. But it’s time to take another look at them because it’s not just single mothers with children on these programs.
When there is work available and you’re able to work but don’t want to, that’s your choice. But the taxpayers don’t need to subsidize it.
Our labor laws are keeping young people from being exposed to career paths at an early age. As one logging contractor was telling me: “My insurance provider made it clear that the law says I can’t hire anyone under the age of 18. We don’t have a chance to talk to them in their formative years.”
So businesses like his can’t hire a 16- or 17-year-old during the summer to see if they might be interested in those fields or to show them the benefits of working. And our schools are not exposing students to manufacturing, contracting or hospitality firms.
When was the last time you heard of a student going on a field trip to visit an executive chef, an architect or a local manufacturer? You’re right. Never. Those visits would be more beneficial to them then the time spent on social justice classes.
The Declaration of Independence states that you have a God-given right to the pursuit of happiness. It doesn’t say that you’re owed a well-paying job or career. That responsibility is yours, based upon your determination and discipline. And a forced minimum wage isn’t going to get you there. It’s not designed to.
And its advocates are blind to laws, regulations and programs they’ve put in place that stifle the business and education that would enable you to develop your work skills and go beyond a minimum wage living. In their pursuit of income equality, they ignore the real needs of Business America and Main Street, USA. They pay them sanctimonious lip service while kowtowing to their own special interest groups.
But, then, that’s what they do best.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.