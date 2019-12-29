In the summer of 1984, after graduating from Eastern Washington University and interviewing at Disney West and NBC in Los Angeles for a job on “Days of Our Lives,” I moved to Seattle to try and wade into the television industry there.
I found a job at a television and movie support company called FilmLites in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle, setting up orders, repairing broadcast lights and painting old refurbished lights at 7 a.m.
I rode the King County Metro system, which was a pretty good way to save money living in Bothell.
I happened to move to Seattle just as the coffee craze was starting. Some of the first sidewalk and street corner coffee carts were popping up right when I moved there. Starbucks was there and, in 1984, a couple of Starbucks guys started Peets. Both still do coffee today.
The second morning off the metro, I was walking to work and smelled fresh coffee. I walked where my nose led me and I found a real cool coffee shop roasting coffee beans from all over the world. It was Stewart Brothers Coffee, a company owned by brothers Dave and Jim Stewart. They were buying green coffee beans, roasting and serving espresso at their shop, called the Wet Whisker, on Whidbey Island. Later, they moved into Belltown in Seattle proper.
I started drinking coffee at about 8 years of age. My grandparents always had a percolating pot on the stove from sun up to the time they went to bed. My great-grandmother Anna taught me how to add more and more sugar and heavy cream to make it taste better: “Put more sugar in dere.”
There are two main types of beans: Arabica and Robusta.
Arabica beans, which grow best in warm, humid climates between 4,000 and 6,000 feet, produce the wonderfully flavored and aromatic coffee consumed around the world.
At Stewart Brothers, I got introduced to coffee beans from all over the world. A 16-ounce cup was $1.25, and you could fill it up all day. I loved to get there, try new varieties of coffee and enjoy them.
I tried stuff from Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia. I drank dark and strong coffees. It was wonderful. At least 10 African countries are competing in the free world coffee markets today.
The Stewarts were some of the first to buy green South American coffees, too. Colombian is the standard in 90 percent of American pots. They had beans from Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. These occasionally produced coffees that were of a particular special flavor, nutty and chocolaty, dark and rich. These smelled like you could put a roasted sack under your head and sleep well on it.
Free market coffees came from small farms deep in the jungles, very similar to fledgling coffee plantations in Africa.
My absolute favorite was coffee from Sumatra, an island in western Indonesia. True 100 percent Kona coffee from Hawaii was another favorite, too.
Many people do not like the strong dark flavor of Sumatra coffee. I loved it. It was like hitting the Lotto when I walked in and saw it on the list of daily fresh brews.
When I was about done reading the entire daily Seattle Times and just about done with my third cup, the back of my skull would start to tingle, kind of like your foot does when you sit on it too long. But it was not because of lack of blood circulation; it was caffeine — wonderful natural caffeine.
Caffeine is the one drug that is present naturally or added to widely consumed foods. (Quinine is another drug used in foods.) Caffeine is mildly addictive, which is one possible reason that makers of soft drinks add it to their products. Many people experience withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches, irritability, sleepiness and lethargy when they stop drinking coffee.
That sounds exactly like my wife on Saturday morning.
Like any drug, the effects of caffeine on the body are not wholly good or bad. Science has been mixed on the benefits and dangers of coffee consumption.
I really don’t care; I like it.
In the coffee bean roasting stages, the first stage, white, provides the highest caffeine levels in fresh beans. Ask your local barista if they have any white roasted beans and get on board. It does not have much flavor, but wow.
Of late, I have found some wonderful African Tanzania pea berries, which are smaller and flatter. Roasters will tell you they roast better.
Some day after a few drinks — or maybe a lot — I may try Kopi Luwak civet coffee. Yes, civet. It’s $100 to $600 a pound. A cup is $35 to $80.
Why? Kopi Luwak coffee comes mostly from Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. And the beans are collected from the droppings of an animal called a civet.
It’s the collection and processing that runs the cost up.
Yummy. Fill ’er up. Enjoy.
