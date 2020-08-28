Sen. Jim Risch is lying to you and it’s not one of those slippery, half-true deceptions that almost all politicians engage in from time to time.
The junior senator from Idaho, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, has long been slippery about issues such as tax cuts for the wealthy paying for themselves. They don’t. When Risch brought the Senate to a standstill in 2018 over a proposal to name an Idaho wilderness area after Cecil Andrus, his one-time, but deceased political rival, he said the fuss was over procedure and not about furthering a long-time grudge. It was a grudge. When Risch said the massive property tax shift he engineered in 2006 wouldn’t hurt the state’s schools — a shift vastly benefiting wealthy landowners like Risch — he was fibbing.
But what Risch is lying about now is in an entirely different category from his previous mendacity and deals directly with national security and foreign policy, the very areas Risch has decided to focus on in the Senate.
When the Senate Intelligence Committee — Risch is the third ranking Republican on the committee — released its fifth and final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election last week — the bipartisan report is truly exhausting, totaling 966 pages — Risch was the only member of the 15-member committee to vote “no.” His vote, he said, was based on the fact that the report “found no evidence” that candidate Donald Trump “colluded or attempted to collude with Russia.”
But that is not what the report says. Not at all. (Other committee Republicans also adopted the “no collusion” claim, but still endorsed the report.) Here is just some of what the report says in the actual language of the Intelligence Committee about Paul Manafort, the one-time lobbyist for pro-Putin oligarchs in Ukraine, who ended up chairing Trump’s 2016 campaign and was later was convicted of tax and bank fraud.
“Manafort had direct access to Trump and his campaign’s senior officials, strategies, and information,” the committee notes, as did (Rick) Gates, the deputy campaign chair, and “Manafort, often with the assistance of Gates, engaged with individuals inside Russia and Ukraine on matters pertaining both to his personal business prospects and the 2016 U.S. election.”
Manafort had a long-time business relationship with a guy named Konstantin Kilimnik, who was flagged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as a likely Russian intelligence officer. The Senate report flat out states that “Kilimnik is a Russian intelligence officer” and that Manafort certainly knew that he was a Russian agent.
The Senate report continues: “On numerous occasions over the course of his time on the Trump campaign, Manafort sought to secretly share internal campaign information with Kilimnik.” Specifically, Manafort shared with the Russian intelligence agent the most sensitive information any campaign possesses — its internal public opinion polling. This information almost certainly included how the Trump campaign thought Democrat Hillary Clinton could be most successfully attacked and which states, even which precincts, had the most persuadable voters.
Risch’s committee then writes that “Kilimnik was capable of comprehending the complex polling data,” because of his “significant knowledge of, and experience with” such information.
In other words, as writers at the Lawfare blog of the Brookings Institution say, “throughout his work on the Trump campaign, Manafort maintained an ongoing business relationship with a Russian intelligence officer, to whom he passed nonpublic campaign material and analysis.”
So, what did the Russian agent do with the sensitive polling information? The committee wasn’t able to determine that, primarily because Manafort refused to cooperate and much of his communication with Kilimnik and other Russian actors was done on encrypted devices. But there is a tantalizing hint with the report saying, “the committee did ... obtain a single piece of information that could plausibly be a reflection of Kilimnik’s actions” but the next paragraph of the report is entirely redacted.
“Manafort’s obfuscation of the truth surrounding Kilimnik was particularly damaging to the committee’s investigation,” according to the report, “because it effectively foreclosed direct insight into a series of interactions and communications, which represent the single most direct tie between senior Trump campaign officials and the Russian intelligence services.”
The Senate report also documents the role of Roger Stone, the guy whose sentence for lying to Congress was commuted by Trump, in the release of stolen Democratic emails. Stone helped coordinate the release of the emails — stolen by Russian intelligence and funneled through Wikileaks — and informed Trump of the fact and the timing.
“The committee’s bipartisan report found that Russia’s goal in its unprecedented hack-and-leak operation against the United States in 2016, among other motives, was to assist the Trump campaign,” the Senate report states. “Candidate Trump and his campaign responded to that threat by embracing, encouraging and exploiting the Russian effort.”
Stop and read that sentence again.
The report also confirms what many have long suspected, that the infamous Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between Trump campaign officials, including the president’s oldest son, was known to the campaign as being a Russian government-sponsored activity. The meeting involved, the report says, “a Russian lawyer known to have ties to the Russian government, with the understanding that the information (she provided) was part of the Russian government’s support for Mr. Trump.”
No collusion or, better yet, coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia? There is no nice way to say it: That is a lie.
You can read the report yourself: https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/report_volume5.pdf
All this raises a large and truly ominous question: Why would the senator go to such lengths to deceive his constituents about the content of a report that bipartisan members of his own committee endorsed? Risch’s only statement on the report makes no mention of Manafort, Stone, Kilimnik, Don Jr. and their clear connections to Russian agents. It is a curious and damning omission given that the Senate report says in black and white: “Taken as a whole, Manafort’s high-level access and willing ness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services ... represented a grave counterintelligence threat.”
Risch, as he loves to remind his constituents, is a former prosecutor. He must know the evidence produced by his own committee is, if not an absolute crime, a collection of the most unethical and democracy-threatening actions in American history. You have to ask yourself why he has continued to cover it up, going so far as to lie repeatedly about it, for the last four years?
If, as the report says, Manafort “represented a grave counterintelligence threat,” what does it say about the Idaho senator who ignores, and in fact lies, about that threat?
Johnson served as press secretary and chief of staff to the late former Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus. He lives in Manzanita, Ore.