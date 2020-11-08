It’s election evening and I am just wondering to myself how long this already “too long” election cycle just might continue. I refer of course to the many different state rules on voting by mail.
For many, voting by mail is a touchy subject to begin with. Some say it is a great way to increase voter participation. Others are sure it is the gateway to voter fraud. I personally would rather take myself to the courthouse and vote in person. Had I not done so this year, I would not have seen the new and very cool computerized voting machines acquired by Latah County. But the pros and cons of voting by mail will have to wait for another day.
My rant this evening is regarding my utter amazement in what we have allowed to happen in this country regarding voting deadlines. The presidential election is every four years on the first Tuesday in November — period. We, the electorate, should have the right to know who we elected in the next 24 hours or at least 48. Whatever needs to be done to make that happen needs to be the priority of each state. In my opinion, each state has a responsibility it owes the voters. That responsibility is to provide an outcome that is timely and trustable.
I’ve always been a pretty strong states’ rights-type of person. But this isn’t about state rights. I don’t believe states should be setting these rules. Some will say I am infringing, but I don’t think so. This is a federal election. The rules governing the time frame of federal elections should be determined by Congress. And I think it’s about time they did something about it.
When one looks at the past few presidential elections, you can see how we seem to be more and more evenly divided. Our elections are very close. Given the extreme political climate we live in, I certainly don’t expect things to get better any time soon. So let’s make sure these close elections don’t get lost in County Timbuktu while they are recounting the mail-in ballots or searching post office boxes seven to 10 days after the fact.
I Googled states that have mail-in voting. Many, if not most, require the ballot to arrive by Election Day. Many have drop boxes located conveniently around their cities for you to drop them in if you have concerns about the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service.
But some states are set up in such a manner that they could extend the outcome of their elections to Nov. 23.
Our neighbor to the west, Washington state, is the winner of the latest deadline (Nov. 23). In California, Nov. 20 is the magic date. In Illinois as well as Utah, it’s Nov. 17.
Folks, I am telling you this is insane. I don’t have any problem with waiting while the counting takes place. I understand with limited county budgets, it can be tough for rural areas and large cities to have the staff to get things done as quickly as we would like. But it is time for a change.
Before the next presidential election, I would suggest Congress look at a few things.
One, provide some money for the states to hire additional personnel in areas projected for high turnout.
Two, come up with some reasonable requirements for states that have mail-in ballots. Start with making sure the ballots must be received by whatever entity verifies such things in their state by Election Day. Those of us who still vote in person cannot vote after Election Day and just because mailing is your vehicle of choice does not give a state the right to hold up the entire country waiting for your ballot to arrive.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.