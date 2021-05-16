Science is an ever-refining process using long-standing procedures to find truth.
Scientism is a philosophical belief used by macro evolutionists, materialists and atheists (interchangeable terms) to impose the concept that science and belief in an intelligent designer are separated by a chasm impossible to bridge.
Since the later 1800s and the 20th century, the new atheist scientists of all disciplines have tried to replace the belief of most of the earlier scientific revolution geniuses in the Judeo-Christian God hypothesis with a system despising a designing intelligence. They demand that all questions must and can only be answered by natural means (American Association for the Advancement of Science, Feb. 16, 2006).
Science is now becoming a set of politicized, dogmatic principles that cannot be questioned or evaluated, i.e. human-caused climate change, macro evolution and COVID-19. They claim ownership of science. But is it so?
Examples of first publication: Sir Isaac Newton described gravity in his Principia Mathematica (1686) or the photo Earthrise from Apollo 8 on Dec. 24, 1968, and Blue Marble from Apollo 17 on Dec. 7, 1972.
Job 26:7 describes the Earth rotating and orbiting the sun, suspended by nothing (gravity), 2,300 years before Newton and 2,800 years before the Apollos.
The first secular writing of the water cycle of the Earth was by Bernard Palissy in 1580. Job 36:27, 37:11, and Ecclesiastes 1:7 describe water molecules as vapor being uplifted by air currents and then condensing as rain, and returning to the sea. The water cycle is still incompletely understood.
In the 1920s, a Japanese meteorologist, Wasaburo Oishi, using special balloons, detected the jet stream around Mount Fuji.
Ecclesiastes 1:4 “The wind whirleth about continually.”
Ecclesiastes 11: 5 “As you do not know the path of the wind, or how the body is formed in a mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the maker of all things.”
Modern atmospheric physics research observed that energy (light) from the sun controls the wind systems of the Earth.
Job 38:24 said that.
Astrophysicists determined that stars of the Constellation Pleiades (the Seven Sisters), are gravitationally bound together, while the stars of Orion are drifting apart.
Job 38:31 knew this.
An engineering discovery is that electrical currents can transmit radio and TV signals at lightning speed.
Job 38:35 knew that concept.
In the 12th century, the philosopher Moses Maimonides deduced from Genesis that 10 dimensions exist. This has been corroborated by modern physicists.
A warfare argument by materialists was developed in the late 19th century period of historical revisionism. “A History of the Warfare of Science with Theology in Christendom” by Andrew D. White (1896) appeared after Charles Darwin’s “On the Origin of Species” in 1859.
For years, the subtitle “On the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life,” has been omitted from Darwin’s title.
This concept of favored races was the basis of the eugenics movement to rid humanity of “undesirables” and those deemed “unfit” to live. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was an eugenics movement pioneer.
In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court in an 8-1 decision upheld a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the “health of the patient and the welfare of society.” Worldwide forced sterilizations of the unfit and the planned extermination of races in the 1930s and 1940s occurred.
With the continuing widespread acceptance of no accountability for our free will actions to someone greater than us, that planned result happened. Romans 2:11, Mark 12:31, John 13:34, and others speak of loving others above yourself, with everyone being favored in Jesus’ teachings.
Is it realistic to believe that the 3.6 billion letter-long (3.6 giga-basepairs) human DNA code and the variations of that code in plants and animals repeatedly occurred by chance? If Darwinists wish to believe life exists without initial design, they must believe information originally created itself. The most advanced computer codes, which require a human intelligence to design, are as a baby crawling compared to the DNA code.
“An honest man, armed with all the knowledge available to us now, could only state that ... the origin of life appears at the moment to be almost a miracle, so many are the conditions which would have to be satisfied to get it going.” Francis Crick, co-discoverer of DNA, 1981.
Is it reasonable that the following occurred by chance: The 574 amino acid building blocks of the hemoglobin molecule designed to carry oxygen, sequenced and folded in precise order? The random occurrence of the 50-plus fine-tuning requirements from the cosmological to the sub-atomic? The thousands of proteins in the plant and animal kingdoms? Digitized information and error-correcting properties of DNA?
These are only partial, synchronous requirements for life. To believe in such repeated, successful randomness is a leap of faith in chance, and is a new faith religion.
The two biggest questions at the intersection of science and faith are the origin of the universe and the origin of life. Macro evolutionists believe in the impossible mathematical odds of all of the above happening by chance. Even given 13.8 billion years of the universe, there is not enough time. Evolutionist Richard Dawkins states: “The universe we observe has precisely the properties we should expect if there is no design, no purpose, no evil, no good, nothing but blind, pitiless indifference.”
I observe the same properties and conclude they are exactly what to expect of a transcendent intelligence that has acted periodically and purposefully, with new information. I probably can’t convince them, but can leave them with no excuse.
Suggested sources for information are: The Bible, “The Language of God,” Francis S. Collins, director, Human Genome Project; “Return of the God Hypothesis” and “Signature in the Cell,” Stephen C. Meyer; “The Cost,” Russell Miller; “Canceled Science,” Eric Hedin: “Purpose and Desire,” J. Scott Turner; “Cosmic Codes,” Chuck Missler; “Science and the Mind of the Maker,” Melissa Cain Travis; “The Miracle of the Cell,” Michael Denton; and “Foresight,” Marcos Eberlin.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.