In 2019, Lewiston, Idaho and America saw many changes. Some were positive. Others were not so positive.
I got to thinking: What if?
What if the new Lewiston High School helps families looking for a nice place to live decide to move to Lewiston as the best choice as a safe place to live and raise their children?
What if we, as a collection of citizens, encouraged more people, family and friends to move to Lewiston and Clarkston to live and, in turn, help us broaden our tax base and lower our taxes?
What if we, as citizens of Lewiston and Clarkston, worked together to save the beautiful, historic Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center, formerly the civic theater building? What if we worked with the two big lumber companies and lumber salvage companies in the area to get the wood beams and other lumber, labor and products needed to save the structure and help preserve the arts here in river city?
What if we, as citizens, worked like Walla Walla did to get Horizon/Alaska Airlines to return to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport? Trying to leave the Pullman airport in winter is a gamble at best. Likewise, driving to Spokane is difficult and sometimes dangerous in winter.
What if we, as citizens, worked together to solve difficult local, regional and national issues like we used to do in the good old days?
In 2019 we set a record America should be embarrassed about — 406 mass shootings. What if it’s a sign of something far more nefarious, the value of a human life to others is waning? What if there are more people who are mentally ill and seeking attention?
What if a political party in America cared more about a mother’s decision to choose if her child lives or dies at birth than it does about the living human being just born?
What if waging war on police officers in some tie to social justice prevents many current police officers from being able to do their jobs, from applying for job openings or from being able to enforce the laws?
What if states giving driver’s licenses to illegal — er, undocumented — visitors is a quid pro quo for their future votes in elections?
What if in Idaho, far more children die of faith-based medical neglect than in any other state? What if Idaho lawmakers’ multiple efforts to repeal faith-exemption laws pit parental rights and constitutional religious freedom rights against the rights of children’s welfare? Only five states have been successful in legally putting children’s welfare first. What if this year, we put Idaho’s children first?
According to the Idaho Youth Ranch, every year in Idaho an average of 28 kids — ages 10 to 19 — take their own lives? Around 10,000 Idaho kids commit a crime. About 21 percent of Idaho kids younger than 18 have one or more emotional, behavioral or developmental conditions.
Armed with those facts, what if Idaho remains one of the lowest ranking states for access to mental health services?
What if Idaho needs a modern, four-lane interstate freeway between Boise and Coeur d’Alene to help the state grow in the 21st century to have real commerce connectivity between north and south?
What if in Idaho, 35 children are aborted every day in just two counties and in just three buildings?
What if President Donald Trump did correctly order the drone strike that killed the world’s top organizer of Iranian terror around the world? The strike killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Quds Forces, and one of his terrorist cohorts, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Front militias. What if they died from a Hellfire AGM-179 laser-guided air-to-ground missile via the sunroof of the SUV they were riding in?
What if, in eight years of his administration, President Barack Obama ordered 542 drone strikes without congressional approval that killed an estimated 3,797 people, including 324 civilians? What if there was zero pressure from Congress during eight years about that drone program; but suddenly it’s a big deal and Congress must be consulted before another drone strike is ordered by Trump?
What if that’s really hypocritical?
What if the great minds on MSLSD — sorry, MSNBC — such as Chris “thrill up my leg” Matthews compared Soleimani to Elvis Presley and the late Princess Diana?
What if the tremendous crowds were orchestrated by the Iranian regime and its mullahs? Ever wonder why you did not see pictures of the moderate Iranians burning photos of Soleimani?
What if 2020 will be one of the most prosperous years in America’s history with more job openings, more hiring, more economic growth, more expansion of wages and overall improvement in the health of America’s economy.
What if we all thought of what’s possible?
What if?
