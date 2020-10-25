News Story: “Barack Obama, who donates his salary as president back to government agencies, thus serving for no pay, said today that ...”
What? No, Obama didn’t do that. It’s President Donald Trump who donates his salary back.
Try to find that little tidbit in your newspaper. I led with that error to show how virtually all the mainstream news media would have led every single story about Obama to show the contrast with how the media treats the current president.
There’s apparently a journalistic rule that all Trump stories must paint him with the worst possible implications and insinuations, and never include anything positive. If the Trump salary donations were ever reported in the Lewiston Tribune, I don’t remember seeing the stories. And isn’t it a continuing news story when any politician writes a $100,000 check (every quarter) to a government agency?
It would certainly be news if Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg made such donations to programs helping people, rather than spending millions trying to destroy the Second Amendment. Don’t hold your breath waiting for that story.
It’s seemingly more newsworthy that Trump, like all American business owners, takes legal advantage of tax laws to minimize the tax burden on his family’s many business ventures. Any businessperson not doing this would quickly go broke. In fact, government regulations require publicly-traded companies to manage their tax burdens.
While the law requires Trump to accept his presidential salary, since his inauguration he has given it all back by writing $100,000 personal checks each quarter for programs within the Department of the Interior, the Department of Education, Health and Human Services (four such checks), Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration, the National Institute on Alcoholism, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Agriculture, the Surgeon General’s office and the Department of Homeland Security.
This last quarter’s check went to the National Park Service to repair and replace monuments damaged and destroyed in the recent riots.
Trump puts his money where his mouth is, unlike Obama, who was among the least charitable of those occupying the office.
Those writers cluttering this page with diatribes against Trump and dreaming up new names to call him are among the least qualified to even clean the man’s shoes, let alone judge him. It is a constant source of amazement that this one man could attract so much visceral hatred by the media and people calling themselves progressives.
Democrats always claim to be the most caring, helpful, positive warriors for the downtrodden. Yet, they have spent decades shamelessly taking advantage of the very people they purport to value in order to gain power.
Trump, by actually doing his job, is despised by the very people who should want to raise this country up, not tear it down.
Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” is constantly characterized as a dog whistle to return the country to its darkest days. Why would it not instead be seen as a clarion call to rise above our worst history, to embrace and honor the gains that have been made and build upon them?
Why is it that the so-called progressives always attribute the worst motives to a man who has done nothing since his election but set the example of “putting America first”?
Trump has never said that he wants to tear others down to “make America first,” as is so often insinuated by the leftist media and the progressives, including those writing on this page. Isn’t it logical that for America to be the beacon of hope for the rest of the world, it must first have its own house in order and be prosperous and strong in its own right?
Which of the progressive municipalities should be a beacon for the rest of the world to emulate? The city of Portland? Seattle? The states of California or New York? Stop laughing. It’s a serious question.
Those traditional icons of the Democratic Party, John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, would not recognize their party today. The bet is that they would certainly not call it progressive for a leader of the latest civil rights group to threaten to “... burn this **********er down ...” if they don’t get their way.
My question to that guy is this: OK, let’s assume for a moment that “burning this **********er down” makes sense and we should all jump on your bandwagon and do that. Then what?
Have any of you intellectual giants given any thought to what happens next? Won’t it be necessary to have some kind of government after the social workers put out all the fires? Won’t it still be necessary to have an orderly society with laws defining acceptable behavior? Or do we just keep “burning the **********er down” until everything is on the ground and there isn’t anything left to burn, so you and your thugs can run things?
And what about those laws? Won’t we need some kind of law enforcement, or can we all just look forward to your obviously superior leadership skills to inspire us all to be wonderful?
Any organization this Black Lives Matter guy leads will accomplish nothing by moronically burning communities and looting their neighbors. This is just anarchy and has nothing to do with valuing Black lives.
I just threw that in since it’s been a while since I gave the usual twits a new opportunity to call me a “racist.”
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.