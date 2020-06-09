In response to the opinion piece by Rick Rogers published on May 31, the troopers of the local Idaho State Police District 2 in Lewiston are grateful for the opportunity to share the following.
Troopers and support staff of the Idaho State Police have a proud tradition of public safety service. ISP serves communities throughout Idaho, from Bonners Ferry to Blackfoot. You know our cars, our signature campaign hats and, for many of you, you know us. Troopers and staff members live in the same communities we serve. From cities to small towns, ISP families go to their local churches and attend their local schools. A member of ISP may even coach your kids in youth sports or music lessons. Regardless of the community‘s size, to provide law enforcement services is a great responsibility; it means treating all those we encounter with respect and dignity, and working within standards and laws created to provide our society with the best opportunity for justice to be served. It’s a responsibility every ISP employee must embrace and it’s why the people of the Idaho State Police chose the work they do — because we know the best way to keep Idaho families healthy and whole is to live where families feel safe.
And ISP is charged with ensuring public safety in a larger variety of areas than most folks realize. In addition to ISP’s most visible presence in promoting highway and traffic safety, the Idaho State Police employs some of the nation’s foremost experts in drug interdiction, safety in alcohol beverage service and cyber crimes, including internet crimes against children. ISP employees do work that’s often difficult and dangerous. At times, it takes members away from their own families as they work to protect others. Troopers and staff are grateful when members of the community show appreciation, as they often do, but it’s not why ISP members do the job. The greatest reward comes from the sometimes tough intervention or enforcement that causes an individual on a destructive path to make a decision to change that direction, and it’s the quiet dignity of service that inspires others to follow. Those moments rarely make headlines, but they change lives.
When some choose to complain about the service they receive from the Idaho State Police, admittedly, it can be tough to hear for those inside an agency whose greatest value is integrity and professional service. Yet every complaint is reviewed individually, and together entered into a process that can result in changing a policy or procedure in the organization’s constant attempt to learn and improve.
The Idaho State Police and our partner public safety agencies are very aware that some enforcement practices can be intrusive. Whether troopers are investigating and searching a vehicle or an individual home or business, prior to taking action, detailed plans are made to prioritize safety and also to allow, whenever possible, business to continue as usual while troopers do their work.
In one warrant service recently where troopers knew the public would be keenly aware of their actions — contrary to some reports — detectives arrived in business casual attire with a soft ballistic vest and light jackets that, for safety and transparency, identified the troopers as being with the Idaho State Police. Employees of the establishment continued their work and supply deliveries were made, all while troopers worked as respectfully as possible to acquire only those items named in the warrant, which is what the law requires. Troopers received and appreciated the full cooperation and courtesy from those on site, and when their work was complete, left without incident. Evidence collected in any criminal case may lead to prosecution or exoneration, and for the integrity of investigations and to allow those cases to successfully proceed through the justice system, the case described here is actually not unusual.
The men and women of the Idaho State Police take pride in this long history of integrity, service, and professionalism. We work among you each day, recognize the responsibility of our positions, and remain committed to transparency in all operations and enforcement actions. We realize our neighbors have an understandable desire to learn more about what ISP does and how it’s done. We too are learning new ways to share information with you.
It is our sincere hope that, as current cases are resolved and new cases begin, that despite the “what” and “how”, you know that the “why” for the Idaho State Police remains constant: to provide professional and honest law enforcement services so Idaho families can thrive in communities that offer them safety and opportunity. We will always work to keep your trust and confidence and appreciate your working with us. Thank you. We are your neighbors with the Idaho State Police.
Adamson is District 2 commander for the Idaho State Police.