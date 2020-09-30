The Lewiston Tribune’s local conservative editorial writers need to have a corresponding fact-checker — or a countervailing voice from the community.
So here is my response to Rick Rogers latest diatribe:
I am put off by his assertion that someone who actually believes the data, statistics and natural history of COVID-19 is being judgmental when he points out how far off base Rogers is.
Facts matter. Epidemiologic expertise is real. Rogers just doesn’t choose to believe it. Sorry, but professional expertise and actual data mean more to me that his assertions.
A tin foil mask?
I think he is trying to be funny, conflating tin foil hat and conspiracy theories with the reduction of aerosol and droplet spread afforded by masks. It isn’t “virtue signaling.” It again is a recognition that hundreds of thousands of Americans are dying and that, by reasonable personal actions (wearing masks, handwashing, isolation if possible) to reduce the risk of contagion, lives will be saved.
Maybe having a concern for the life and health of others is a virtue, that caring about getting the case rate to go down so that we all can get back to more normal activities is a virtue. But no one I know of wears a mask to make other people feel worse about themselves.
I do agree that reporting number of cases, even number of deaths, without context is poor reporting. So how about this? The 200,000-plus deaths so far are more American deaths than in all of the U.S. wars except the Civil War and World War II.
And that is in the seven months we have had COVID-19 present.
The estimates are that perhaps 10 million U.S. citizens have contracted COVID (symptomatic and asymptomatic). That leaves 320 million susceptible to the infection. And while treatments have improved some, if only 1 of 1,000 (0.1 percent) die, that is an additional 3 million deaths. That is why lowering the rate of spread and developing a vaccine are so important.
Rogers needs to do a little more of his “famous” research. There are lots of ways that vaccines are created, not just injecting “bits of the virus.” And while we all hope that the vaccine is universally successful, response rates of 80 to 85 percent are to be expected. The responders will have antibody and perhaps cellular immunity to this particular SARS virus. But the vaccine will not cause anyone to develop a positive diagnostic test for COVID. The difference between a positive diagnostic test (swab or saliva) and the presence of an antibody is fundamental. And to confuse the two shows a deep lack of understanding.
The rest of Rogers’ column is the typical name-calling and blaming I have come to expect from the local conservative columnists.
Democratic governors, elected by their states, are “socialists.” Hmmm — does Rogers accept Social Security and Medicare? Does he appreciate the roads, bridges and shared infrastructure or does he want private toll roads?
And, of course, anyone who disagrees with his take can move out.
The rant goes on to say Black Lives Matter protesters and those who oppose fascism (antifa) are “pillaging and burning” our cities, that they take money from George Soros and protest to get on the evening news. Has he talked to any protesters?
It is an opinion piece, but there should be truth in the message. We had hundreds marching peacefully here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. They were not the ones armed to the teeth.
I firmly believe that there is a common good that is served best when people of diverse experience come together, listen to science and tested expertise, and develop workable compromise that move the ball forward.
Factual misstatements and name-calling do not help our community.
Rusche, a retired physician and health insurance company executive, served as the Idaho House Democratic leader. He now lives in Clarkston.