Three moments involving three older white guys serve to highlight the incredible events that have placed racism, inequality and the essential soullessness of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the middle of American life.
The first moment occurred in Buffalo, N.Y., a few days ago when a 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, was violently knocked to the ground by local police officers during a peaceful protest against racism. Gugino’s head banged off the sidewalk and he immediately began bleeding. He was eventually transported to a hospital and spent several days in serious condition in intensive care. The video of the incident is difficult to watch, not least because one of the officers seemed to move to help Gugino but was prevented from doing so by a colleague. Several other officers walked past the elderly man as he lay motionless, blood around his head.
The second event occurred last weekend on the streets of Washington, D.C., when the most prominent political member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints marched in a Black Lives Matter protest. Mitt Romney, the Republican senator from Utah, wearing a face mask with shirt sleeves rolled up, was asked by a reporter why he had joined the protests that have spread to all 50 states. “We need to stand up and say that black lives matter,” Romney responded. Romney’s march was clearly motivated by his father, Michigan Gov. George Romney’s strong support for civil rights in the 1960s.
The third event was the reaction to the first two. Reasonable, decent people — even many who opposed Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012 — praised his physical and verbal statement that was nothing less than an expression of solidarity with millions across the country who have been appalled by American racism and the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Yet, virtually all the praise came from civil rights activists and Democrats. Romney’s fellow Republicans were silent.
Except for one.
“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” Trump tweeted while cranking his caustic meter to hate speed. “Hard to believe,” the president said of Romney, “with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”
As with most of what the demented demagogue in the White House says, his tweet was all projection and lies.
Romney’s “numbers” are actually substantially better than Trump’s in Utah, even accounting for his controversial, albeit historically correct vote to remove Trump from office earlier this year. An early June poll in Utah pegged Romney’s favorable rating at 56 percent, his unfavorable at 42 percent. By contrast Utah’s other senator, Republican Mike Lee, stood at 46 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable.
Another Utah poll earlier this year found that 54 percent of the state’s voters, among the most conservative in the country, would “probably or definitely not vote to reelect the president in 2020.”
The same number of voters say they approve of Romney standing up to Trump. A late May poll had Trump up by only 3 percent on prospective Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
It is worth recalling that Romney once stood atop the Republican Party and the Idaho GOP loved him. Romney received 64 percent of the Idaho vote in 2012 and the state’s GOP leadership salivated at the thought of him in the White House. Sen. Jim Risch campaigned for Romney in Iowa and Colorado. Then-Congressman Raul Labrador traveled with Romney’s Spanish speaking son to events in Hispanic communities in Colorado and Nevada. Then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter also stumped for Romney in Nevada and lavished praise on the GOP nominee, presenting him with a Boise State University football.
That was then. Trump is now, and not a word is uttered from these morally bankrupt flunkies who have so debased themselves that they dare not speak no matter how ugly the deprivations of their leader.
Yet the true depth of the depravity of the wholly owned Trump Republican Party goes even lower than the president accusing Romney of insincerity for calling out racism. The current low point of Trump wickedness came when the president peddled the ludicrous conspiracy theory that 75-year-old Martin Gugino was some kind of Antifa radical trying to set up the cops who might well have killed him.
Gugino is actually a retired guy, a devoted Catholic, a peace activist who is well-known in his community for his quiet work on behalf of social justice, including repeatedly driving several hours in order to help prepare and serve meals at a facility whose mission is “follow(ing) Jesus in seeking justice for the poor.”
A friend said of Gugino what can never be said of the president of the United States: “I have never heard him use a vile or angry word against anybody.”
Romney condemned Trump’s slander. Few other Republicans did. Still, there is a glimmer of sunshine amid the toxic clouds of lying, hatefulness, incompetence and political perversion that has overcome most elected Republicans in the age of Trump. Some conservatives are turning against the absurdity of it all.
The stunts and gimmicks of the Republican reality television show have grown tired and worn, and Trump’s ugliness is about all that remains. In those Utah polls cited earlier, LDS women are leading the turn. By a substantial percentage, they approve of Romney’s brand of conservatism and reject Trump’s. Perhaps these moms and grandmothers realize, as Romney clearly does, that a fraud has been perpetrated on the country and they are sick of the hate and exhausted by the moral corruption.
Trump defenders, including those in high office in Idaho, have shown they will accept policies and pronouncements, incompetence and idiocy that once would have been unthinkable to them had it come from a Democrat. In various ways back in 2016, they all labeled candidate Trump unfit. Back then you could almost hear them say: “How could we go from Mitt to this clown?”
But now like Rich Lowry, the editor of the old William F. Buckley journal, National Review, a magazine that once devoted an entire issue to Trump’s unfitness, they have embraced their compromised morality.
“There is no doubt that Trump’s periodic blustery assertions of having total authority are gross, would freak out Republicans if a Democrat made them, and deserve to be condemned,” Lowry wrote this week. But then Lowry immediately dismissed it all as a silly sideshow, saying “The president loves strength and is drawn to theatrical demonstrations of his own power.”
Four years ago Lowry’s magazine saw something else: “Donald Trump is a menace to American conservatism who would take the work of generations and trample it underfoot in behalf of a populism as heedless and crude as the Donald himself.”
Mitt Romney flirted briefly with the corrupt bargain that is Donald Trump. He had guts enough to reject the bargain. Were that Idaho’s boneless wonders would be more like him.
Johnson served as press secretary and chief of staff to the late former Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus. He lives in Manzanita, Ore.