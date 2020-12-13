The rule of law has historically set our country apart from most other nations in the world. It has protected our individual rights and allowed citizens and commerce to function in a safe and efficient manner. Because of it, our country has prospered.
Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, there has been a steady erosion of the rule of law in our country. Nationwide protests — followed by violent and destructive riots, historical statues being torn down and destroyed and the refusal of state and local elected officials to stop these criminal acts — have led to the impression that this is the new normal.
Law enforcement budgets are being cut and police officers are retiring by the droves. Crime in democratically run cities across our country has skyrocketed. Murders have gone up 100 percent in both Minneapolis and New York City. Robbery, assault and rape have gone up dramatically.
Criminals are not stupid. When they know that laws will not be enforced, they will commit crimes.
This same situation is being played out in our presidential election.
President Donald Trump is not breaking any laws when he is contesting the results of the presidential election; he is exercising his constitutional rights. Former Vice President Al Gore did the same thing for 37 days in the 2000 election. For this, our president has been viciously and ruthlessly attacked by the Democrats and the news media.
In the Nov. 22 Lewiston Tribune, an Associated Press article titled “A week that deepened the contrast in leadership styles” read: “One (Biden) spent the week at his home in Delaware carefully trying to build a government and preparing to take on a pandemic. The other (Trump) largely kept to himself behind closed doors at a mostly empty White House, angrily tweeting and using his office and allies to try to subvert the results of an American election in a dangerous breach of democracy.”
The article went on to say: “Trump has largely abandoned governing, despite a pandemic that has now killed more than 250,000 people in the U.S. and is raging out of control. He has rejected the results of the election, concocted conspiracies that are now believed by his most loyal supporters and refused to allow his government to participate in the peaceful transition of power to the next administration while trying to pressure state legislators and election officials to overturn the will of the voters.”
The AP article is garbage. It is hate speech posing as journalism. It is revolting. It portrayed our president as a mad man and insinuated that the 74 million Americans who voted for him are stupid.
Reporters for news organizations such as the AP have abandoned all pretense of impartiality. They think of themselves as social justice warriors effecting change through their biased reporting. This kind of news reporting is creating a great division in our country. It’s easy to see why some people hate Trump. If they only read sources such as the AP, they would not know anything good that Trump did, and they would think that he was a monster.
The individual right to vote is our most sacred right as Americans. Strict laws and rules should protect this right and any corruption should be dealt with severely.
Our recent presidential election has exposed some potentially serious flaws in the system that need to be investigated.
Some potential problems with the election include:
l A voter analysis found that thousands of dead people in Michigan voted in this presidential election.
l The state of Pennsylvania sent out 1.8 million ballots and received 2.5 million back.
l Hundreds of individuals have signed legal affidavits under the threat of perjury charges and jail, claiming possible voting irregularities or fraud.
l A Detroit poll watcher claimed that thousands of mailed-in ballots from people who weren’t registered to vote were added to the vote count.
l Sworn affidavits from first-hand witnesses claim that poll workers were instructed to ignore signature mismatches, back-date late ballots and push through questionable ballots.
l In multiple places, Republican ballot observers were not allowed to scrutinize the ballots during counting or were kept so far away that they couldn’t see the ballots. A Pennsylvania law dictates that representatives from both major parties can inspect all ballots.
l In Pennsylvania, 23,000 ballots were returned before they were postmarked as mailed; 35,000 ballots were returned the same day that they were postmarked as mailed; 45,000 ballots were returned in two days. The average delivery time for first class mail, including ballots, is 2½ days. These ballots amounted to 4 percent of the ones issued.
l There are claims of boxes of illegal ballots hauled into voting places in the middle of the night.
l The Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted a three-day extension for counting mailed-in ballots that led to Biden’s lead in that state. This was unconstitutional. Only the Legislature had the authority to do that.
l Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot system violates both state and federal constitutional laws. This case involves 2.6 million votes and is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
These are all allegations and who knows what will happen. Trump is legally our president until Jan. 20. It is his constitutional right and duty to investigate all of these charges. I know that he is trying to save his presidency. But in doing so, he is doing us a favor. If laws are left broken and real problems in the system are ignored, our votes will soon mean nothing, and our county will slide further away from the rule of law.
The media and many Americans do not care about the sanctity of our elections. They just want Trump dragged out of the White House and humiliated. Hopefully when our president is done, any problems in the electoral structure will be exposed and fixed so that we have a constitutionally sound system that our citizens can trust to protect their vote.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.