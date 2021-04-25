If the University of Idaho and Washington State University want to live up to their land grant status, it’s time they showed their work.
And if Idaho State University and Boise State University (or Junior College to some) want to live up to their mission statements, perhaps it’s time they did the same.
For while all of these institutions of higher learning tout their research specialties and expertise, most of their research disappears into a slew of academic resumes never to be seen by the general taxpaying public that paid for it.
UI and WSU are land grant institutions created under the provisions of the 1862 Morrill Act. Their function was to teach agriculture, military tactics and the mechanic arts as well as classical studies in order to provide a broad segment of the population with a practical education that had direct relevance to their daily lives.
In 1887, the Hatch Act authorized agriculture research and created agricultural research stations to support agriculture teaching and to develop agricultural innovations.
This was followed by the 1914 Smith-Lever Act, which created the Cooperative Extension Service with the mission to disseminate information and techniques developed by ag research stations to the general populace, especially those who couldn’t attend college, through a series of publications, field days and on-the-ground demonstrations.
Now for the most part, both of these universities fulfill this function and disseminate the information in a timely manner. Public access to the research archives and publications could and should be easier, especially in WSU’s case. But at this point, it is fair to good.
This is not the case for any other research they do or any research done by ISU or BSU. In the academic world, there is a “publish or perish” maxim, which means that if you want to advance from an instructor up to a dean of a college, then you have to do research and get it published in the correct peer-reviewed journals.
This will then help you with your professional advancement and hopefully attract more research grants, which will make the universities happy since they can take a percentage off for overhead and administration.
Now a lot of this research is in the fields of agriculture, forestry, fisheries, mechanic arts, energy, medicine, environmental science and engineering, which would be relevant to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout both states. Just don’t expect easy or quick access since none of these institutions have a clearinghouse that would let you take advantage of it.
At best, some of these articles are in a researcher’s publication list, but they won’t have a live link. And if there is one, it will take you to the website of a journal, such as “Science Direct,” where you can purchase the article that you’ve already partially paid for with tax money.
This is just flat out wrong and violates the mission statements of these universities. There is no reason why an Idaho trout business should have to subscribe to a specialty journal or journals to find out about the latest research from the Aquaculture Research Institute based at the UI.
Idaho and Washington residents from Bear Lake to Elk City to Bonners Ferry to Prosser, Wash., should easily be able to access any and all research information put out by our state and land grant institutions without having to subscribe to a series of highly technical and expensive scientific journals. Those journals may be necessary for validation of the research. But if the articles are published there, then they can be made available to the taxpayer.
You don’t even have to reinvent the wheel to do this since there is already an institution that does it.
If you go to the Rocky Mountain U.S. Forest Service Forest Research Station website, www.fs.usda.gov/rmrs, you can access published articles of the research archive within three clicks. For a few more clicks or an inquiry in the search engine, you can easily access the rest of their material. You can then download the article in a PDF format.
If you try this at any of the institutions listed above, you’ll find more links asking for a donation. Then you will get access to a research article. Now the construction, maintenance and update of an easily accessible website should be within the purview of the research vice president. If that office can’t do it, then put the vice president of paper clip maintenance in charge of it and let them put their six-figure salary to use for the benefit of the Idaho and Washington taxpayers.
No university research institute can survive solely on the money it syphons off research grants. They require a foundation paid for by the state taxpayers, which means those same taxpayers should have easy and complete access to the knowledge that is produced.
If you want more money, then prove your worth.
We’re not financing a system for Ph.D. egos or curriculum vitae enhancement. The knowledge produced should be available to all residents of the state.
So keep playing the publish-or-perish game if you must. But quit playing hide and seek with the results.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.