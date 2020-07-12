Strolling through the news is a bit disheartening these days. I find myself to be a bit more philosophical about life. Some days I feel like I’m turning into my mother. I keep hearing some of the phrases she admonished me with during her life, such as: “Patience is a virtue. Life is cyclical. What goes around comes around. Don’t reinvent the wheel. Don’t respond with a knee-jerk reaction. You can catch more flies with honey,” etc.
In this climate, I’m thinking those were wise words we need to think about today.
There are a lot of really important issues facing this country right now. Unfortunately, it seems as if we have a large segment of the population that thinks the only way to approach these issues is with violence and cynicism.
The coronavirus sent to us with love from China dominates our lives and has caused enormous restriction and economic upheaval as well as devastating the lives of many.
As a country, we have been here before. I don’t say this callously; it’s just a fact. I fear we will lose more lives, too, especially if we keep responding the way we are.
We are an impatient society. We expect immediate results, but we had better learn patience. As time advances, more and more people expect miraculous fixes from their government. And when they don’t get the result they were expecting, boom; they explode — especially when we throw in the emerging racial tensions. We see it all around us in the violence that is erupting from Seattle to New York.
I think it’s time to stop looking to government to fix your woes. Be the strong independent person God made you to be. Stop thinking that people who have never dealt with a problem such as this can fix it overnight. They need your help.
Elected officials are being bombarded from every direction. While there is agreement on some of the protocols on how to fight this virus, there are still many divergent views in the medical community.
How can you possibly expect the government to protect you when those we expect to be experts can’t agree? And how do you get the American people to believe the medical community when federal authorities weren’t even straight with us in the beginning?
They misled us about masks in order to make sure the medical community had the supplies they needed and to try and keep the hospitals from being over-run.
While that may have been a just cause, misrepresenting the situation to the public was the wrong course of action. Just this week, we have one group coming out denouncing hydroxychloroquine again and the Henry Ford Hospital simultaneously releasing test study results that suggest the drug makes a great difference if administered in the early stages of the disease.
What is one to believe?
As we move forward, I would say this to you: Be smart. Protect yourself and your loved ones. Read many sources. Talk to your medical professional. If he or she tells you to wear a mask when you can’t social distance, wear it.
Good grief. I am so tired of people whining about this: “Darn government can’t tell me what to do. I have rights.”
Please, get over it. Stop making everything a constitutional issue. It is inconvenient, hot and uncomfortable — and I don’t like it, either. But I do it because I have a diabetic husband and I don’t want him to get sick.
Keep living. Just do it on a smaller scale.
Support local business; we need them as much as they need us.
Seek local solutions. Start with your neighbors, the clubs you belong to. Use Zoom or email. Communicate with local officials.
We will get back to normal a lot faster by doing what works best for us.
Stop criticizing. People listen better when they think you care about them, rather than just want to control them.
And listen to your mama. She knows best.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.