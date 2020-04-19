Someone once told me that life was a constant evolution, ever changing and that one day would never be the same as the next. The past few weeks have certainly been a never-ending stream of change.
Many of you have been at home trying to hone the craft of educating your children. Others have been creating the perfect home office, all while trying to keep up on all the information we need to keep our loved ones safe.
Each day has been a new adventure, a life filled with change.
It’s been encouraging to see the way folks have stepped up to help each other in so many different ways — from the making of face masks for strangers and the delivery of groceries to neighbors to frequenting local restaurant take-out lines in an effort to keep our local businesses alive.
It’s been great to watch.
I’ve also seen and heard many mean-spirited and nasty comments, hopefully spoken out of fear or anger. But the effort to try and place blame and second-guess the actions of government really have no place in this saga.
None of us could ever have been prepared for a pandemic such as this.
I honestly believe Americans had come to think we were immune to such things, so we (and I mean that collectively) weren’t prepared the way we ought to have been to avoid the worst of this. Looking around, some still think we have completely blown precaution out of proportion.
This is evident in many public places. There are people unmasked, exposing themselves and possibly others to the risks that this disease could bring to the lives of so many.
What our new normal will look like remains to be seen.
I am hoping for a return to business soon in places where there has been minimal infection, especially rural places such as Idaho. Obviously however, there will be much change in our lives until a vaccine exists, and caution will very much be at the forefront of our minds as we go forward.
I see social distancing in our future for quite some time.
One such change on the immediate horizon for Idahoans is the primary election scheduled for May 19. By the order of Gov. Brad Little, all voting in the primary election will be done by absentee balloting.
There seems to be some confusion about this type of voting so let me try and clarify.
If you are already a registered voter, you will receive a ballot request via mail. You must return the request.
If you don’t, you won’t receive a ballot by which to vote.
Rather than wait for that ballot request, you may also go online and request a ballot at idahovotes.gov.
If you are not a registered voter, you, too, may go to idahovotes.gov and request a ballot. You will have to register to vote at that time. And because Idaho has a closed primary system, you will need to declare your preferred ballot.
Finally, after receiving your ballot via the mail, you must return it to your county clerk’s office. Your ballot must be received by June 2 to be counted.
With many contested races this primary season, it is important that you vote. As a 5th Legislative District voter, I was happy to see a quality candidate such as local business owner Brandon Mitchell step up to fill the seat left vacant by Bill Goesling in the race for House Seat 5A.
Mitchell is a longtime Moscow resident. He and his wife raised their children here where they attended Moscow public schools. He understands the value of education.
Rep. Caroline Troy will be running for a fourth term for House Seat 5B. Troy’s roots run deep in agriculture and the University of Idaho. It is important we have the experience and seniority that she brings to the job.
Together, these two will be a great team for District 5 in the Idaho House and I encourage all those voting with a Republican affiliation in the primary to support these two candidates.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.