Ever since Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of our United States, the Democratic Party and its minions, the mainstream news media, have relentlessly accused him of horrific crimes against our country and humanity.
Nationwide news articles about him have been constantly more than 80 percent negative. According to them, he is a dim-witted, treasonous criminal, bent on becoming a dictator and robbing our country blind. With lots of people using only one news source and not knowledgeable about politics, it’s no wonder so many have a negative opinion of him.
President Trump is not a slick-talking lawyer-politician like most of the lawmakers we elect to public office. He is a World Wrestling Entertainment type personality who tells it like he sees it and doesn’t pull any punches. Sometimes I cringe at some of the things he says or does.
He is also a world-class showman and he knows how to connect with common people. That’s why Americans elected him president and that’s what infuriates his political opponents.
Due to his extensive background in U.S. and international business, Trump has a great understanding of world finances and government, and it shows. While the rest of the world is nearly in a recession, our economy is humming.
Businesses are coming back to our country. Consumer confidence and spending is through the roof. Quarterly economic growth has hit 3 percent and higher for the first time in more than a decade. Remember when we were told that 2 percent was the new normal?
Our stock market is at a record high and shows no sign of stopping; it has created trillions of dollars in new wealth for our people. Home building permits are at the highest level since 2007.
There are more Americans working now than at any other time in our history. Almost 7 million new jobs have been created in the last three years and unemployment hasn’t been this low since 1969. Almost a half-million of those jobs are good-paying manufacturing jobs that we were told would never come back to the U.S.
Manufacturing has had its best years since 2004.
Wages, especially for blue collar employee, have risen substantially for the first time since 2009 and there is a serious shortage of skilled workers. There are now a million more jobs available than there are unemployed people to fill them. Because of the abundance of jobs, millions of people have stopped using food stamps. Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and women are at historical lows. Black business ownership has gone up dramatically and Trump’s favorability rating among African Americans is rising.
Our president stood up to the Chinese Communists who have been swindling us for decades as they seek world economic and military domination. The Chinese are not our friends.
When he gets that all straightened out, our economy could skyrocket.
Trump has achieved all these things by diligently working for the American people while he was being viciously attacked by his political foes. He helped design and pass a tax bill like the one enacted by President Ronald Reagan that sparked the largest economic upswing in recent American history, and it’s working.
Because of this law, a trillion dollars in investment money has come back to our country.
He has worked hard to eliminate job-killing federal regulations that strangle economic growth. He has guided the establishment of enterprise zones in economically depressed areas of our country, mostly big cities, that brought good jobs to primarily black communities. He has embraced vocational education. He has made our country energy independent and our fuel prices are staying low.
These are all fantastic truths that you will almost never see in your newspaper or hear about on your evening news because most of our news sources have become partisan hacks for the Democratic Party. For the past three years, the media have disregarded the good things our president has done and focused on Russian collusion and now impeachment.
The new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada (USMCA) that Trump brokered has finally passed the House. This agreement, which should create close to 200,000 new jobs, languished in the House of Representatives for almost a year.
Legislation to fix our deteriorating roads, airports and bridges isn’t going to happen, and new border enforcement laws to stop human trafficking and the flow of deadly drugs into our country are not even being discussed. Measures to reduce the cost of prescriptions and medical care have gone nowhere. What about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)?
Many important things are not getting done because the Democrats choose to focus on destroying Trump instead of doing their job.
Should we dump our president who has these remarkable economic skills and who has accomplished so much for a party that has done nothing?
I don’t think so.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.