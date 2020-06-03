Are government-run liquor stores and bureaucrats more essential than the livelihoods of small businesses and the citizens of Idaho? The state of Idaho sure seems to think so. When the messy “stay-at-home” announcement was made, the parking lots of our state-run liquor stores were packed. Not a single state official or employee was laid off, while independent entrepreneurs were told to close their doors and forced to furlough their employees.
The government was put in a situation of picking winners and losers during a pandemic. And just like the severity of the virus, they got it completely wrong. They bungled the message to the public with a historic level of hypocrisy.
The day when someone can explain how Idaho liquor stores were OK to shop at while other businesses permanently perished due to COVID-19, I will retract this letter and offer Gov. Brad Little an apology. Until then, I will continue saying that this is the biggest overreaction that has ever been thrust onto the American people — and the people of Idaho.
I have been self-employed for most of my life. I know and understand the challenges faced by small businesses, especially those with 50 employees or fewer. You live on cash flow. When it is disrupted for even the smallest amount of time, you must furlough employees first, as they are the most expensive cost. Your second choice, if you have one, is to max out lines of credit and let your vendors know that things are going to be late.
Lease and rent obligations keep coming.
Health insurance, if you are fortunate to be able to afford it, is gone. The price of health insurance for a small group is about double or triple the cost that it is for a large group to purchase and maintain.
This is not right.
It sends a terrible and an appalling message that government is more important than the citizens that pay for it to exist.
Sure, we should take appropriate precautions for ourselves, such as wearing masks during peak seasons. But as the governor said in his press conference the other day, Idahoans need to use common sense to get through this. That is all that I and others have been asking for. Let us, as free Idahoans, use our own common sense. We do not need an executive order that declares the government knows what is best for you and you must obey.
Marty Trillhaase may not like it and JEER me again. But, hell yes, I will stand shoulder to shoulder, along with fellow elected officials, in solidarity with entrepreneurs and employees, such as those at the small business in Kendrick who took a personal stand for their constitutional rights. They invested more than $1 million of their hard-earned money to bring life back into a small city.
I will fight until my last breath for those who truly make this economy run in the face of government hypocrisy that declares a state-run store can stay open while small businesses face the threat of police action if they dare attempt to make a living.
Sure, the feds and the state put together some programs in an attempt to help positively impact businesses. But those funds take time to distribute. Not everyone qualifies. And it certainly will not make small businesses whole by any means.
When the dust settles, the government gets to say, “sorry,” and continue begging for more revenue from taxpayers. As for those who cannot recover, they lose everything — maybe even their life’s work.
That is why I am asking for a special legislative session to address this crisis. The people, through their elected officials, should have oversight of the unprecedented amount of federal dollars being pumped immediately into Idaho. We need to reform the governor’s emergency powers. We need to have an open and transparent conversation about what will happen this fall if a “second wave” hits Idaho.
Idaho should have a plan about how we will protect those most at risk without crippling our economy and avoiding increased rates of suicide, domestic violence and violent crimes.
We can do so much better for the citizens of Idaho than what they have encountered during the past two months.
But hey, at least the liquor stores were open.
Kingsley is serving his second term in the Idaho House of Representatives, representing Lewis and Nez Perce counties.