As I take computer in hand this day, the sun is dipping in the sky and I have only been home for 45 minutes. I still need to put some windshield wiper fluid in my car and I guess that will be done in the dark since we have once again turned the clocks back to standard time.
I have an intense dislike of that change. It ruins fall altogether. While it may be easier than the “spring forward,” “falling back” is like descending into a dark hole from which we must climb out of over the next three months. While some of you are still mulling over the election, I am moving on. One thing I think most people agree upon is that going to and coming from work in the dark is a practice that needs to stop.
The states of Idaho and Washington both have passed forms of legislation to adopt year-round daylight saving time, but we are waiting on Congress once again to get its act together and allow us to do so.
A little history is always good. Forms of DST have been around since as early as 1918. Current federal policy, enacted in 1966, is known as the Uniform Time Act, which mostly dealt with when these time changes began and ended.
All but two states observe daylight saving time. It was originally enacted and touted as a way to save energy. While states may choose not to enact DST and have standard time all year-round, they cannot choose to have DST all year without the approval of Congress.
Americans are generally unhappy with the government messing with their sleep habits and since 2018 numerous states have introduced legislation to adopt one form of time zone or the other, largely DST.
Here are the top five reasons Congress needs to act now while the interest is keen and give the clocks and the American people a rest:
l Studies have shown that lives would be saved. Statistics support the fact that evening rush hour is twice as fatal as the morning for many valid reasons: more people on the road, more alcohol in drivers’ bloodstreams, just the basic hurrying and trying to take care of the needs of family.
DST mitigates those risks; sunlight is safer than darkness.
l Crime decreases during DST. Most crime is committed in the dark, making fewer hours available. This is especially true of juvenile crime, which peaks during the after-school and early evening hours — when it’s dark. Add the daylight back and it decreases.
l Back to our original purpose, it does save energy. Virtually everyone is awake and using energy in the early evening hours when the sun sets. But not so at the other end of the day. Much of our population is still asleep at sunrise, resulting in much less of an energy demand.
l Switching back and forth is bad for our health. It deeply affects the sleeping habits of most individuals and often takes weeks to adjust. Heart attacks actually increase as much as 24 percent during the weeks after “spring forward.” Strangely enough there is even an uptick in November when the clocks are set back. And if you want to throw economics into the equation, a study done in 2020 showed that all the major financial indexes average negative returns on the Monday after a time change, presumably because of lack of sleep.
l Recreation and commerce flourish in the sun when they aren’t hampered by darkness. It’s tough to go outside for a game of catch with the kids after work in the dark or feel motivated to take a quick trip for some shopping. The science shows that sunlight is way more important to our health and safety in the early evening than in the morning. No doubt there are some negatives to DST, but the advantages far outweigh them. It’s way past time that Americans set their clocks ahead for one last time and leave them.
Here’s hoping this will be the year.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.