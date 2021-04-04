The initiative process in Idaho is much like Idahoans themselves, complicated, strong and passionate.
To say Idaho is conservative is only to state the obvious. But conservatism wears many different colored hats in Idaho. These hats are as diverse as our own Idaho terrain. In recent, past years, we have seen the initiative process prove successful when Idahoans, regardless of their hat color or size, have come together to believe they wanted action on a subject the Legislature did not want to take up or could not find consensus on.
These issues either have been largely controversial or very political. Idaho citizens may initiate legislation only as a state statute. And as only one of 24 other states that allow this process, it must be done via ballot initiative.
While the topics can be wide-ranging, state law requires these initiatives to be a single subject, one topic at a time — although this did not happen until 2020 and I suspect it was done during the “rules review” process, which is done every legislative season and is a way to make quiet changes.
The initiative process begins with the collection of signatures.
Currently in Idaho, 6 percent of registered voters from the last general election in 18 of 35 legislative districts must sign the petition, as well as 6 percent of the general electors across the state. These restrictions were passed when I was in the Legislature in 2013 with Senate Bill 1108.
All signatures collected must be witnessed by a petition circulator, who must swear an oath that he or she witnessed the signature, and they must be verified by county clerks across the state as to their validity as qualified electors.
Aside from that, there are many more hoops a group seeking an initiative must jump through.
They range from language and formatting approval by the secretary of state and attorney general to fundraising restrictions and reporting, with strict time lines to follow.
There are many more rules and complications. Those involved cannot be faint of heart and must work diligently to get the signatures needed to place an initiative on the ballot.
Once approved for ballot placement, the hard part begins.
If you have a regional issue, you have to educate the rest of the state as to the “why” behind it.
If there are opposing views, one has to present the better argument. Idaho even permits dueling initiatives, allowing for the one with the most votes to prevail.
I bring all this trivia to your attention because I believe that any process that gets the public more involved with the laws that exist in their state is a good thing.
Let’s face it: We are pretty complacent in our voting, unless we are in the middle of a pandemic and forced to stay home and pay attention to 24/7 television. Currently, a bill sits on the third reading calendar in the Idaho House of Representatives, Senate Bill 1110, which will require some very restrictive changes to the initiative process.
This bill proposes that we require 6 percent of registered electors in every legislative district to sign a petition of support for an initiative to be placed on the ballot. This is something that may stifle any grassroots effort, no matter how well-intentioned or needed.
One can only assume the motives behind this bill to be disgruntled legislators who do not like or agree with the initiatives that have passed recently.
I say that because we are hardly a state with a plethora of frivolous initiatives on the ballot each year. I know and respect many of these legislators. But I do not believe that it is the right thing to squash the voice of the people.
This bill is too restrictive and it very well may backfire if passed when one day these very same legislators want to see something they see ignored have to pass muster through such a difficult process as they now propose.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.