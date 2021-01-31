Hello there. As Marty Trillhaase mentioned, I’m one of your new right-of-center columnists. So thank you for your time as I discuss what and what not you can expect from me during my tenure on this page.
Being one of the baby boomers, I was raised by a first-generation American father from Queens, N.Y., who served in the European Theater during World War II, and a mother whose ancestors fought on the correct side during the Revolutionary War and who grew up on a dairy farm in rural New York state during the Great Depression.
They went a long way in shaping the values and attitudes I have today and those that I will express in this column. The opinions that will be expressed, however, are totally my fault.
With that, I’ll issue some fair warnings about the style and some of the issues you can expect from me.
Fair Warning No. 1: I’m not politically correct. Politically correct speech to me is an abominable use of the English language and practitioners of it would do well by themselves if they underwent intense immersion therapy in one of several rural Idaho redneck bars to cure them of their linguistic affliction.
It is possible to act and communicate in a courteous manner without being obnoxious or obtuse. Plain speech can help you with that.
Fair Warning No. 2: If you’re an elected official who is not the mayor or councilor of a small town or a commissioner of a rural cemetery district, then consider yourself on notice. Every one of you asked for the office you now hold and I don’t care what party or stripe you are; you’re accountable to the people.
The voters out here have had enough of politicians who, once they get elected, think they know more than we do on how to conduct our lives, raise our families and go about our daily business. Your job, the one we hired you for, is to govern according to the federal and state constitutions and local government charters approved by the populace. Nothing more.
If you’re there to pad your public service pension, represent a very narrow constituency or are on some ego trip, then you’re useless and I’ll be more than happy to call you out. I’m not going to waste any more tax dollars on hirelings who forgot why they’re there.
Fair Warning No. 3: If you’re an environmentalist, such as the Friends of the Old Broads of the Western Clearwater Wilderness Watersheds-type, then your days of spreading happy hogwash about how bad our environment will be destroyed if we cut a tree in a national forest are going to come to a screeching halt.
I’m a practicing field forester who believes in and undertakes active forest management. I do know what can and should be done to restore and keep our forests healthy and I’ve seen the biological and economic damage you’ve done to our forests, rural residents and communities with your lawsuits and judicial management style.
The rural residents, loggers and mill workers own just as much of that forest as any of you do and their concerns about the no-touch management that you champion have validity.
There are collaborative efforts in place to manage our forests. You would do well to participate in them.
Fair Warning No. 4: We ignore history to our societal, economic and biological detriment. We don’t teach it, consider it relevant or learn about its proper context.
I will be using history from fossil records to today’s events to make my arguments and it won’t be sanitized, edited or revised. History is as it was, and if stark descriptions make you queasy, then have a bottle of pink stomach treatment handy to settle your belly.
Fair Warning No. 5: Wolves make great fur coats. Their highest and best use is a parka. The forced introduction of wolves was based on emotion and political decisions. It was not based on science and their role in the destruction of our elk and moose populations amounts to a biological crime by the advocates who shamelessly exploit them as a funding source.
Finally: I volunteered for this position knowing full well that I’d be suffering the slings and arrows that come with it. That’s OK. If you want to take issue with what I put forth, have at it. Just make sure that you advance a good argument.
If you think that some sort of emotional rant and rave is an effective method of discourse, think again. I’ll shrug it off as the immature and vacuous diatribe that it is.
We’ve got a lot of issues to cover, so sharpen the quill on your word processor and let’s have some fun.
Just to get the conversation started, here is a bit of recent history concerning elections that seems to be conveniently forgotten by the national columnists, cartoonists, editorial and liberal letter writers on this page:
“The electors were not lawfully certified, especially given the confirmed and illegal activities engaged by the government of Russia.” — Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., 2nd Congressional District, Jan. 6, 2017. Source: CNN Politics.
How soon they forget about politicians attempting to overturn an election.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.