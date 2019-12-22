Since the nation’s founding, the United States Senate has often acted as the “adults” when the other congressional body loses its collective mind. This was deliberate genius, created by the Founding Fathers precisely for checking the occasional madness of the House of Representatives.
We hope the Senate’s historic restraint continues, now that the House (after its clown-led circus impressions) got around to its predetermined conclusion: issuing “Articles of Impeachment” against the 45th president of the United States.
Impeachment is not “Trivial Pursuits.” This is supposedly America’s best leaders doing America’s most important work, and only if absolutely necessary.
If only.
In America’s unique government, all parties are expected to play by the fairest of rules (the Constitution); their personal petty grievances must take second place to the welfare of the nation. One party is not supposed to seize Mafia-like control, yet this is exactly what I watched happening at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee. With one team changing the rules at will, it did not look like anything our government should be doing.
“Witnesses” in one of the hearings were actually lawyers representing politicians, both of which you can often tell are lying when their mouths move. Proving that point: The Democrat majority lawyer testified to zero factual evidence, instead opining on outright lies, misrepresentations, presumptions, speculation and hearsay. He seemed headed toward claiming Little Red Riding Hood as his mother. And he was absolutely certain that President Donald Trump is the Big Bad Wolf.
The Republican minority lawyer at least reasonably answered questions about actual facts. He did opine that impeaching a president over eight lines in the transcription of a phone call was “baloney.”
Since both gentlemen’s testimony was about things already in the public record (including said transcript), it was easy to determine who was weighting their testimony towards destroying the Big Bad Wolf.
The “players” performed their respective kabuki dances well. One staffer opined that the tissue of these proceedings was too thin to even blow a nose. Another member termed the proceedings “a farce and a stain on the integrity of the House.” A Democrat argued that while Trump was, um, practicing the powers of his office, he somehow presented a “clear and present danger” to the nation, justifying his immediate removal.
Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, R-N.Y., at every opportunity denied testimony and witnesses that might be helpful to Trump. In one egregious case, he let an unelected “witness” complete his hearsay “testimony,” then move to the dais alongside the elected members to act as a questioner for the Democratic side, ignoring Republican objections. An accurate description of this is: “partisan spectacle.”
Outside the proceedings, a Department of Justice inspector general released a report confirming that the Steele Dossier was a central reason for beginning the investigation into Trump’s alleged 2016 “collusion” with Russia. That report contained, among other things, an allegation that Donald and Mrs. Trump, while visiting Moscow, hired a gaggle of prostitutes to pee on a bed formerly slept in by President Barack and Michelle Obama.
Nadler refused to allow testimony that the Steele Dossier was complete fiction, proven to have been created as “opposition research” for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee by a third party, Fusion GPS.
An actual constitutional scholar noted, “Under these Articles of Impeachment, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson, FDR, JFK, and LBJ could have been impeached.”
If you were charged with sexual assault for yelling at a nun in a crosswalk, it would make more sense and have an equally likely chance of being upheld.
This is all bad news for the half-dozen Tribune letter writers competing for ever-more-insulting adjectives to describe Trump.
As Americans, you Democrats are free to despise Trump. As a veteran I did and would again fight for your right to express your opinion in whatever crass way you choose.
You have, however, gone a step too far. In your childish hatred of one man, you have trivialized the Constitution itself. You foolishly believe that by doing so, you will save that document’s protections for yourselves after snatching them away from that man. As a group, this demonstrates your complete and utter idiocy. In another time you would likely have been charged with treason, not for this petty attempt to destroy a president, but because of the damage you are inflicting on the Constitution.
If there is justice, you will get all the shame you so richly deserve heaped upon you at the ballot box in 2020.
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.