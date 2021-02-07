The new legislative season is off to a wild start. I always find it interesting to see the direction it might head and this year won’t disappoint voters in the wide variety of bills being introduced.
One of the first to catch my eye was a bill written by third-term Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who has introduced a bill that changes the Idaho Constitution to allow no more psychotropic drugs to be dispensed in Idaho other than those that are currently legal now.
So I must ask: What if a new psychotropic drug is invented that is less addictive? What if that is the drug of choice by doctors for patients with that type of need? What if it is better than the existing ones?
And, of course, let’s not forget medical marijuana. This bill would seriously hamper any possibility of getting that legalized. And as one who supports such an effort, this bill causes me some angst.
For those who have watched a loved one suffer needlessly from something such as cancer, I support making sure that medical professionals have every tool available that we can provide them for their use in treating those unfortunate folks. I also believe this legislation could hamper attempts to legalize hemp as an agricultural crop. Fortunately, you will get to vote on any changes to our constitution.
Of course, there are no shortage of bills aimed at punishing Gov. Brad Little for his handling of the COVID-19 adventure we have been on since last March.
Personally, I’d like to remind a few people that hindsight is always 20/20 and there was an ever-changing landscape on the governor’s horizon as he made some hard calls. However, some of the executive orders issued by the governor did spotlight glaring holes in Idaho Code that do need to be addressed.
The laws currently on our books were meant to address short-term emergencies, not the pandemic we have had to deal with for almost an entire year. The influx of federal money alone ($1.7 billion and counting) was a good reason to convene the Legislature last fall and get some input from state legislators. We also need to ensure that our local municipalities can govern for their regions by safe and rational means. Rural regions of the state didn’t have the numbers seen in metropolitan areas and probably could have had lighter restrictions keeping business open with safety precautions.
The Legislature had a right and a responsibility to respond to that. Adjusting the Idaho Code to ensure they have that right is important. But it has to be done in a way that will ensure it doesn’t get out of hand. And, unfortunately, I believe there are some lawmakers who would call the Legislature back into session every time the governor did something they didn’t like.
So I will just say: Proceed with caution, tweak the laws to deal with a COVID-19-style emergency but with all the sidebars in place.
Kudos to Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, in joining with Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, in a bipartisan effort to legalize medical marijuana. Their bill would ensure marijuana will be treated like any other drug when being dispensed.
It’s high time Idaho recognized this. It’s a travesty when sick people have to risk getting arrested by traveling across state lines to purchase medicine they need.
Republicans are supposed to be the party that believes in local control. So it always amazes me how we end up with so many pieces of legislation that want to control the whole state, although I have to admit I have voted for a few of those bills myself.
Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, has a bill making its way through the legislative process at the moment that would require that the Legislature sign off on any school district or municipality trying to change the name of a school, street, park, event, etc. Their desire is to “not change history.”
I understand that sentiment, but this is onerous and over-reaching. Over all, there is plenty to keep an eye on, pay attention voters for there is potential for some very interesting adventures this legislative session.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.