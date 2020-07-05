As I told you more than a year ago, the Civil War was starting.
Oops, we can’t refer to the Civil War anymore. Not in Oregon either. Shame on me. It’s now the Ivil War. I had relatives who fought on both sides of the Ivil War. One for the Union and one for the Rebs. The Union soldier was captured and sent to Andersonville Prison, which held between 10,000 and 45,000 Yankee Blue Bellies. An estimated 13,000 men died there of dysentery, starvation and gangrene. My relative survived.
I can’t say Rebs anymore or Jonny Reb or Rebels either? The University of Nevada, Las Vegas Runnin’ Rebels are in a tight spot. The General Lee car, famous from the successful “Dukes of Hazard” TV show and movies, will now just be orange and the license plate will be changed. The battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia (ANV) led by Gen. Robert E. Lee will be gone from the roof. Did you ever notice Daisy Duke — the original Daisy Duke — had the stars and bars on her short shorts in a few episodes? Gotta watch lots of episodes at Cooter’s to catch it.
None of the crap we have seen since George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by one bad police officer has made any damn sense to me or any of us with a proper brain attached to our thought process. Suddenly all the 800,000 hardworking police officers in America are racist? I’m not buying it. Are some? Yes, probably.
Living here in Lewiston, I have met men who worked in the inner cities of Cleveland, St. Louis and Indianapolis. All three said it’s a war zone every night. “Hell” was how one former 20-year officer described it. None ever had to shoot someone. The past few weeks, while trying to do their jobs, police have had people throw the following things at them: bricks, frozen water bottles, balloons filled with urine and human fecal matter. Why?
Defund them? I’m sure the local safety counselor with no law enforcement experience will do just fine. Imagine what it would be like with no more 911 calls.
I grew up in a house where my father was a county deputy undersheriff. Both his brothers were police officers in West Virginia. One was a beat cop and the other a detective. They were old-school police — no B.S., period. They were lawmen.
Listen and obey the officer’s orders to you. Keep your hands visible. Be polite in your answers back. Don’t mouth off to any officer of the law. That’s what I was taught. All the peaceful Antifa, or its real name, Antifaschisitsche Aktion the Stalinist Communist Party thugs, Black Lives Matter, anarchists, etc., can thank whatever fake god they worship that the Sayre boys were not in charge of these “peaceful protests.” Y’all would be in a hospital in traction.
There were 200 shot in the last two weekends in Chi Town (Chicago), including children. There were no protests about that. Where is BLM?
Looting is expressing your freedoms. Armed occupation of cities is acceptable to the left. Erasing American history is OK. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can’t even remember George Floyd’s name. Pelosi accused the GOP of murdering Mr. Floyd.
After 131 years, Aunt Jemima syrup is gone. It’s the same with Uncle Ben’s rice, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup and Cream of Wheat.
I have had it — enough B.S. already. Stop the madness. This is what you get as a nation when you hire ’60s leftist protesters who are Communists and Marxists to teach our children. This is what you get when the “authorities” tell you you can’t spank your kids. B.S. — it worked fine on my generation and me.
I am sick of seeing people disrespect the flag. I’m tired of being called racist only because of my skin color. I’m done with hearing politicians calling criminals virtuous. I’m sick of Americans who hate this country. I’m done with being told our problems are systemic by people who don’t know the definition of the word. I’ve had enough of being told rioting and looting is just a form of protest. B.S., it’s lawlessness and needs to be stopped now.
I’m done being told if I don’t believe what you believe or vote how you vote that I am a “bad” person. Know this, I am done being nice about it.
Rebellious youth, lend me your ears. Learn from history. Study history. Tearing it all down because of your wholesale ignorance of the facts of the matter is no excuse for anarchy.
If you don’t like America and its founding ideas, hit the road, Jack and Jill. And don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.
Finito. Done.
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.