Well, all good things must some day come to an end. This is my last opinion piece in the Lewiston Tribune. It’s been a blast. Seriously, I appreciate the opportunity handed me by Butch Alford, president of TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, his son, Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune, and the original messenger, Doug Bauer, then the newspaper’s managing editor, who called me to ask if I would be interested.
Especially, I thank Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase for his assistance and questions on some of my wording.
I did not flinch at the opportunity to write for one of the longest family-owned newspapers in Idaho, the Pacific Northwest and perhaps much of the West.
They never told me what to write or change what I had written — ever. Well, maybe when I had Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confused with former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards being exposed by the National Enquirer.
The chief justice may make it yet.
Thanks to all of you who wrote me — notes nasty and nice — and sent me to connections to stories that made no sense. Most of those came from Moscovites.
Despite some local observations and those who object to opinion writers from big liberal cities back East, the Lewiston Tribune is still a very well-respected paper across Idaho. On Friday mornings, lots of elected officials from Washington, D.C., to Boise check to see if Trillhaase has thumbed them or not.
It’s certainly a confusing time we live in.
Congress is, for all intents and purposes, broken to its core.
Last week, it passed another omnibus bill to the tune of $1.4 trillion in addition to another $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.
Why no news about the latest omnibus bill? It was again passed on with no discussion.
It’s 2,313 pages long.
Combined with the COVID-19 aid, the Senate appropriations bill is 5,593 pages long.
Seriously, no member of Congress, no senator and no member of their staff has read this in its entirety — certainly not before anyone voted on it.
But, hey, they were bipartisan and bicameral. So what if it’s money America does not have. It’s all good.
Come Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in — or will he be?
Oh my God — there’s still lots of confusion on whether or not we had a fair election. Yes, there is. The math just does not add up.
There are too many inconsistencies and questions on what eyewitnesses saw? Are you good with all you have read about it? Democrats are because they are finally rid of President Donald Trump.
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch, comrades. COVID-19 has changed our local communities, America and the world forever, thanks to the Chinese Communist Party.
It’s still spreading. It’s still killing Americans and citizens all over the world. Almost 12 months in and it’s still providing us unknowns every week. England is now shut off from many parts of the world.
There are masks, masks everywhere. What are we to do? Wear them or not wear them? Do they work? Do they not work? What kind of mask helps? What kind does not? Paper? Cloth? N95? Face shields? What?
The messaging has been wildly inconsistent since the virus emerged late last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration started trying to sort it all out:
You can catch it this way. You can’t catch it that way. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth and nose.
This has been head-scratching leadership for sure. Now it may have morphed. Some cities, counties and states have gone head first into mandatory mask mandates, rules, fines and requirements. They have even decided which businesses are essential and non-essential — although government jobs will never be non-essential, period.
California, Oregon and Washington may be history, never to recover. Maybe, that’s not a bad scenario.
I was last in California in June 1984. My visits to Seattle and Portland were sickening. Anarchy will not work, ever.
Walmart is open, but churches and restaurants are not. Weed shops are open (“Awesome, dude.”) but bars are not.
You can eat outside in Washington state as long as it’s inside a tent, outside. What?
Washington state colleges can play basketball, but high school and the Amateur Athletic Union can’t. So, they come to Idaho to play on weekends.
I was in a local store two weeks ago when the manager asked a couple to put on masks to comply with the company’s policy. The customers were having none of it: “No. We will not. You are all a part of the government conspiracy to control the people. Do not comply.”
What if they were right? The more I read about it, the more confusing it gets.
Whatever the next four years brings America, we will survive. We have to. We are still the best bet on Earth for freedom, liberty and God-given rights.
Both of our political parties are in disarray at the national and local level. One has gone too far this way, the other has gone too far the other way.
But, hey, Biden will bring us all together with his Obama rehash of employees and people of questionable experience.
Yes, Trump had those, too.
I leave you with the words of a great American, President Abraham Lincoln:
“You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.
“You cannot help the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by encouraging class hatred.
“You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than you earn.
“You cannot build character and courage by taking away man’s initiative and independence.
“You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.”
Adios, amigos, until I write again.
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.