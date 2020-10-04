The year 2020 is one many of us would like to forget ever happened. Why? The severe political discord that’s been fomenting since the day after Donald Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States.
It has not stopped. Day in and day out, 24/7, there have been attacks on all things Trump. Our Congress and state legislatures are more divided than ever before, except probably during the original Civil War.
The best part is yet to come.
Election 2020 on Nov. 3 is when the real crazy show starts.
I have spent many a sleepless night with racing thoughts. Questions come up that I can’t answer — not just in my head but with many people I talk to from many walks of life and opposing political parties.
I watch many news sources. I read many news sources. I read national and world newspapers trying to sort it all out and understand where America stands and where the world stands. It’s a complicated planet at present — as it has been many times before.
Somehow, we as humans and the human race, have to figure it out.
The past six months have seen absolute bedlam in at least 40 American cities, including riots, protests — mostly peaceful — along with looting, murders, Molotov cocktail-tossing parties at law enforcement officers and federal buildings. Arson has consumed hundreds of buildings and businesses. There have been assaults and even murders of law enforcement officers.
I don’t get it at all.
The total cost of the damage from the mostly peaceful protests across America following the death of George Floyd is estimated to be the costliest in insurance history — between $1 billion and $2 billion.
This is insanity.
What if this was all a part of the plan — a plan that’s been followed before?
Along this vein is a concept called the seven pillars for a successful revolution. Some say the source is Gene Sharp, who wrote books on how to use private and government partnerships. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Mike McFaul, seems to be the one credited for it most recently. He wrote it as a college professor.
Here are the pillars:
1) A semi-autocratic rather than fully autocratic regime — or so called fascist.
2) An unpopular incumbent president such as Trump
3) A united and organized opposition of anarchists, Black Lives Matter, antifa, Democrats, hangers on from various groups and funding sources. This could include George Soros and companies such as the Open Society. Yes, it could also involve Boogaloo, Proud Boyz and other Second Amendment and militia-type groups, too.
4) An ability to drive home the point that voting results were falsified. Allegations of fraudulent mail-in or early voting could extend voting past Nov. 3.
5) A majority of national media — television and print — that is complicit in lying about fraud or the absence of it when it’s right there in front of all of us to see.
6) A political opposition capable of mobilizing tens of thousands — maybe a million or more — demonstrators to protest electoral fraud. Remember the pink hat folks? And you wonder where all these spontaneous, “peaceful protests” are coming from? Is it a dry run for Nov. 4 and far beyond to protest it all, in case the landslide reelection of Trump appears to be in the works or, Lord help him, happens?
7) Divisions among the regime’s coercive forces as well as the demonization of police and our military. Police are constantly under attack for doing their jobs every day.
Read the seven pillars again.
Is this really happening in America today? Is there a tie between them all and what’s really planned by the usual suspects in the next few months? Will this election cycle and the results make the 2000 Al Gore voting fraud fiasco look like a kindergarten cupcake party?
Probably.
The opposition is all ready to draw blood over the newest and third of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.
If you thought the Brett Kavanaugh hearings were upsetting, just wait. It’s already started. Unrest in the streets only helps the opposition.
When will they be called on the carpet for supporting all this crap? Ever?
Vote, folks. Vote by mail. Vote by absentee. Vote in person. Just vote.
It’s very important that we all exercise our God-given rights to do so. Then pray that the folks in charge get it right.
They will. It’s their sworn duty. I trust them.
