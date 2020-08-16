One thing that has been quite apparent as the COVID-19 crisis has progressed is that Idaho is woefully unable to provide internet accessibility to all its residents. As parents and school districts struggle with whether or not it is safe to send students back to the classroom in the fall, one of their other chief concerns is what to do with students who have no internet, not to mention computer accessibility.
One group, called Close the Divide, has sought to provide new and used computers to more than 200,000 Idaho school children so they will be able to continue learning remotely. We all have opinions on how students will be taught this fall. And whether you like it or not, it appears that most schools will be doing at least some of their teaching over the internet. So the need for computers is imperative.
The goal of Close the Divide was to put these computers in the hands of students this fall. You can sponsor a student for $350 or a classroom for $7,000. You can contact your local school district to see best how to help in your area or check their website at www.idahobe.org.
Personally, I am hoping to see the Idaho Legislature step up to the plate during its special session and dole out some of those federal relief dollars to our schools for projects such as this.
The other issue, but not quite so simple, centers around Idaho’s desperate need to expand broadband access to our rural communities across the state.
Our metropolitan areas are doing a fine job of providing internet services to their populations. But the rural, mountainous areas of the state are struggling. Only 35 percent of north central Idaho homes have access to internet. And to our immediate north, Benewah County suffers the same dismal percentage.
Fortunately, Gov. Brad Little has been trying to improve this situation.
In May of 2019, Little appointed a task force to develop ways to improve Idaho’s broadband access and speed. He appointed an impressive group of individuals who have come out with some exceptional recommendations.
Some of the best include:
l Give students and their families the tools to succeed.
l Help all communities increase their speeds.
l Link rural Idaho to global marketplaces.
l Connect health care and first responders.
l Identify funding and partnership models.
l Convene partners.
These are lofty goals that face many challenges.
They are goals the Legislature must get behind, particularly when it comes to funding. The commitment to serving all of Idaho must be made. Finding federal monies, grants and corporate sponsors are imperative to make this happen.
The state needs a full-time office working on this until it’s done. The payoff to the state and its citizens will be much more than the office will cost. But without full-time attention to this matter, it will not happen.
It doesn’t matter if you are a logger in the backwoods, a farmer somewhere in the rural Palouse hills, a small, home-based business or a student; you need the internet.
Today, it makes the difference between success and failure. Idaho cannot take chances with our children by not giving them the best shot we can and that includes their ability to learn. We don’t know how long it may be before our kids will go back to school on a full-time, permanent basis. It could be a couple of years. Computer learning will be the “new normal.”
Without the access they need to the internet and their teachers, students will not have the tools they need to succeed.
This election season, it is important to keep your eyes on the ball. The future of our kids is at stake. Make sure you express to your legislators your support for the expansion of broadband internet across all of Idaho.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.