Many have written about the history and the life cycle of nations during the past 300 years.
Authors include: Alexander Tyler, “The Cycle of Democracy” (four volumes, 1770); Edward Gibbon, “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” (six volumes 1778); Arnold, J. Toynbee, “A Study of History” (1934); C.E.M. Joad, “The Story of Civilization” (1936); James N. Black, “When Nations Die” (1994); and Sir John Glubb, “The Fate of Empires and Search for Survival” (1976).
The conclusions of all of these is consistent. The initial problem starts with moral decay manifested by loss of any kind of religious and spiritual belief; that is knowing there is someone greater than you and I. Sometimes preceding this, cultural decay manifests, as in the case of the U.S., by the intentional dumbing down of education standards, starting with the John Dewey system in the early 1900s.
Indoctrination of even first graders occurs such that now the one thing high school graduates know about George Washington is that he was the first U.S. president.
The weakening of cultural foundations follows the removal of God from everything, including the knowledge of the dedication of our country to God by President Washington and Congress.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1962 ruled that God can’t be taught in public schools, followed by the devaluing to zero human life in Roe v. Wade in 1973.
The Ten Commandments for productive living became the Ten Suggestions.
Inevitably, there soon comes social decay, manifested by the mindset of lawlessness — as shown by Antifa — which is different than breaking the law. The loss of economic discipline starts by expecting the welfare state to provide for your needs, meaning bondage to the state for your means of existence.
In his description of the “Life Cycle of Nations,” Tyler observed people start in bondage and at some point develop a spiritual faith. They might develop courage and obtain freedom through struggle and even death. Alexander the Great knew how fear grips people, saying “Through every generation of the human race, there has been a constant war, a war with fear. Those who have the courage to conquer it are made free, and those who are conquered by it are made to suffer until they have the courage to defeat it, or death takes them.”
President Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom is not inherited, but must be fought for each generation, to be passed to the next.”
Said Charles W. Missler: “Freedom’s price is eternal vigilance, for it is within the nature of those who are enslaved to their own desires and fears, to yearn to enslave others.”
In America, there followed abundance that is the envy of the world. Why else do so many want to come here legally — or illegally at great risk — and so few actually leave, including America-hating U.S. citizens?
Then in humanity’s state of mind, the all-consuming search for wealth and security comes. But some forget the biblical admonition: “Fool, this very night your life will be required of you.”
And then apathy. When asked what’s the biggest problem in America, many state: “I don’t know and I don’t care.”
The pit of dependency on government or a tyrant comes and before people realize what they have lost, bondage has resurrected itself.
Because of a virus, a rising governmental and medical bureaucracy orders you to become a prisoner in your home. And children become delayed in their psychological and intellectual development. There is no visiting sick and dying friends and relatives, no family gathering for holidays or funerals and, for certain, no attending church. But you are being rewarded for informing on others.
Wearing the mask becomes the symbol of a good citizen. Is it just coincidental that the American Revolution originated in restaurants, taverns and churches, and these have been the most restricted by governors?
Throughout history, this cycle takes about 230 years — 10 generations — with America now at about 250 years.
An indication of the possible bondage is the National Defense Authorization Act of 2012. This grants the U.S. military the “legal” right to conduct secret kidnappings of U.S. citizens, followed by indefinite detention, interrogation and possibly torture.
Therefore, the sacred Bill of Rights may become null and void. The citizen is outside the protection of law because there is no jury, trial, legal representation or even a requirement that evidence be presented against the accused.
This concept must have been taken from the novel ”1984.”
Since Roman times, civil law was designed to protect the state, but common law was to protect the citizen from the state.
All of the media is supposed to expose corruption in the three branches of government. But it has mostly abdicated that duty by daily bias in its reporting or nonreporting.
Those who suppose they are the favored and protected can suddenly discover they are not — and find themselves in a Gulag Archipelago as described by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. He was an ardent communist and fought for Mother Russia in World War II.
The offense that landed him in that most brutal and dehumanizing hellhole for eight years was a less-than-flattering comment about Joseph Stalin.
If the oppression is severe enough, using the wrong personal pronoun may become a sufficient crime.
Hopefully, all the media will have increased understanding of their obligation and of their own predicament, and act. We all better stop being complicit in being canceled or we will, as Solzhenitsyn wrote, “Pay the price with our minds and souls.”
When did the assault on intellectual freedom begin?
Dissenters criticizing this assault were labeled anti-science, slandered, excluded, fired and their careers usually ended — for expressing opinions that are still widely supported.
The subtitle of the book initiating this and promulgated by acolytes was “On the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life.”
If free people are intimidated into silence by accepting that free speech is a kind of violence, then the “Cycles of Nations” starts again with bondage. But due to the surveillance capabilities of all human activity, the cycle might not be completed again.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist.