Coming soon to an Idaho library near you is this sign on the door:
“Access to minors not accompanied by a parent or guardian is strictly prohibited.”
That may be about the only guaranteed protection afforded any librarian against ruining her reputation or pocketbook.
For that, you can thank the Idaho House — which Monday voted 51-to-14 for a bill holding librarians criminally liable for distributing materials deemed “harmful to minors.”
The penalty is a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail.
Among those who voted for it were Reps. Mike Kingsley and Lori McCann, both R-Lewiston, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was absent.
The measure in question — the devilishly named House Bill 666 — removes an exemption librarians in the schools, colleges, universities, museums or public libraries had from a 1972 anti-pornography law.
Boiled down, that statute prohibits “making available” any “materials harmful to minors.”
What does that mean, exactly? Does it ban “Of Mice and Men”?
Or “Johnny Got His Gun”?
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”?
How about the Holy Bible?
Critics say it’s so vaguely worded that any court would declare the passage unconstitutional.
That’s reassuring only if you’re a lawyer.
What if you’re an employee of a local library? Defending yourself against a misdemeanor is not cheap. Besides, who wants to end up in the local newspaper or television station portrayed as someone who distributed harmful materials to a child?
It arouses the temptation to engage in self-censorship beyond what occurs now under child internet protection laws libraries are required to follow in exchange for federal funds.
The idea of withholding certain publications from a collection for political reasons is antithetical to the entire purpose of a library. That is where anyone from any background can find access to information and education. It’s where society collects knowledge, especially about the controversies of the past and present.
It’s also inviting librarians to get into the heads of parents or at least local prosecutors to figure out which titles are safe and which risk landing them in court. It obligates them to decide whether a book is appropriate for a well-read 16-year-old.
And where does it stop?
Pornography isn’t the only material that can be “harmful” to minors.
What about a graphic depiction of combat during the Vietnam War?
Suppose a minor asked to read a revealing history of slavery in the United States or the Holocaust in Europe?
And how does a university library handle a 17-year-old high school senior looking over its materials?
Why would this small-government Legislature outsource a fundamental job of parenting to librarians?
How many of these lawmakers even know what children and adolescents are watching and learning from the internet on their home computers? Or even on their cellphones?
If Idaho lawmakers have a list of books they want banned — and have the fortitude to name them — they should do so and then suffer the political heat. Putting the burden on librarians to do their dirty work for them is the height of political chicanery.
McCann had it right during Monday’s floor debate. She suggested this latest battle in the culture wars was timed for May 17 primary elections.
Then she voted for it.
At least until the Senate acts on this measure, the books will remain on Idaho’s shelves. — M.T.