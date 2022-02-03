This editorial was published by the Idaho Press of Nampa.
———
The future of our community’s children is at stake, and we urge residents to pay attention before it’s too late.
The newly elected Nampa school board trustees, Tracey Pearson, Brook Taylor and Jeff Kirkman — who now make up the majority of the board — are not only inexperienced at working with school districts, but they ran on platforms rooted in divisive political ideology rather than in practical issues facing schools.
At a recent meeting, the board voted 4-1 to hire a new board clerk without running a background check on the candidate. Krissy LaMont was nominated by Taylor and will work as an independent contractor with the district. She has been charged in the past year with driving under the influence and petty theft, according to online court records. The school administration had not received notice ahead of the vote about hiring LaMont, and the staff had to check to make sure the vote counted as legally hiring her.
LaMont does have experience working as the Idaho School Boards Association leadership and development director until September of 2021, but the board did not post the position or look at any other candidates.
This kind of management of important positions within the district may have cascading negative consequences down the line. We’ve already seen this play out at North Idaho College. Three of the five nonpartisan seats on its board were won by candidates backed by the far-right Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. Those trustees fired the college president without cause and set in motion a host of other departures by its leaders because of mismanagement. Because of this tumult, the college faced losing its accreditation.
We don’t want to see a similar leadership vacuum at the Nampa School District. To prevent this, we ask local community members, regardless of whether or not they have children, to pay attention. Good schools are good for the community at large.
Partisan politics have no place in schools. We ask readers to communicate clear expectations for addressing important issues such as graduation rates, literacy, teacher recruitment and retention, and student mental health to the board, and pay attention to the trustees’ actions.
Nampa school board meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting will be Feb. 14. The meetings are live-streamed on the school district Youtube channel.
To contact board trustees or get more information, visit nsd131.org/apps/pages/board.