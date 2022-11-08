The first big twist in modern Idaho history came in 1861 when the fortune-seeker Elias Pierce snuck into the Clearwater country and located a rich supply of gold. A town named for that trespasser soon emerged, though it later deflated when the mining did.

That’s a contrast to the history of Salmon, on the far southeast side of what’s now Idaho’s largest wilderness area. But Salmon could turn into something bigger.

Tags

Recommended for you