Idaho’s closed Republican primary election has undermined political civility in this state.
By civility, the authors of that statement — former state Reps. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Kelley Packer, R-McCammon, and former Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, a Democrat — mean elected officials who are practical and willing to give ground.
They say a closed primary “weeds out independent thinkers who believe in consensus, compromise and responsible policy.”
In their place are hyperpartisan ideological purists who pursue bills “that brand the average Idahoan as extreme, result in lawsuits and tarnish our national reputation.”
In other words: “Mission Accomplished.”
This is precisely what the hard core, radical wing of the Idaho Republican Party had in mind more than a decade ago when it went to court and imposed a closed primary on a voting public that was more than happy with the status quo. No longer could anyone privately choose to vote in a Republican or Democratic primary and decide on that party’s slate of potential nominees.
Now, anyone choosing to vote in the GOP primary must publicly register as a Republican.
Not only did that discourage many independents, moderates and Democrats from having a voice, it also generated a list of people willing to affliate with the GOP. Such a tool enabled the rank and file to strategically communicate with and mobilize its base.
In a one-party state, controlling who gets the GOP nomination is tantamount to electing the state and local governments.
It didn’t happen all at once. Mainstream incumbents had plenty of tools — name familiarity, political cash and allies — to hold on.
But over time, as incumbents retired and vacancies opened up, a trend clearly emerged. For every former Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, who departed, Idaho picked up a Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, or Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.
Even when incumbents survived getting “primaried” — most notably in the 2014 campaign against 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson — the experience was brutal enough to intimidate others from getting too far afield from the base. President Donald Trump’s transformation of the GOP only accelerated the trend.
And in the course of five election cycles, Idaho’s Democratic Party — which retained an open primary election — failed to capitalize on the GOP’s slide toward radicalism. It holds no congressional office, no statewide office and only one-fifth of the legislative seats.
For having reached the correct diagnosis, Erpelding, Malek, Packer and Lachiondo leave unanswered what to do next.
Idaho has no legal leverage to force the GOP to resume its open primary. But, as former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa once observed, one remedy would pass constitutional review — the Top Two primary.
Familiar to Washington voters, the process winnows down the candidates to the two top vote-getters. They then continue on to the general election.
In an all-Republican district, Democrats may be shut out. Where Democrats prevail, the GOP may fail to make the ballot.
On the other hand, you decapitate the ideological fringe’s sense of entitlement.
Case in point: Washington’s 4th Congressional District. In 2014, Republican incumbent Doc Hastings retired. Three candidates emerged — Tea Party favorite and former professional football player Clint Didier, former Republican state Rep. Dan Newhouse, who was willing to cross party lines to serve as Democratic Gov. Chris Gregoire’s agriculture director, and Democrat Estakio Beltran, who had served on the staff of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
Didier came in first with about 31,000 votes. Newhouse finished second with about 26,000 votes. Beltran got about 12,000 votes.
In a traditional primary, Didier would have claimed the GOP nod; Beltran would have won the Democratic nomination. And in the fall, the solid Republican district would have elected Didier.
Instead, Newhouse survived to fight another day. In November, he appealed to a broader constituency and won office. It’s no coincidence that Newhouse — or his fellow Republican, Jaime Herrera Beutler from Washington’s 3rd Congressional District — had the political independence to support Trump’s impeachment following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“It’s something the rest of the country could learn from,” New York Times columnist Timothy Egan wrote earlier this year.
For the sake of argument, imagine how a Top Two primary might function in Idaho. Faced with the prospect of a mainstream Republican challenger in the November election, someone like Giddings or Nate might be compelled to pay more attention to a broader swath of voters instead of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Erpelding, Malek, Packer and Lachiondo are right: The closed GOP primary is poisoning Idaho politics.
Here’s the antidote. — M.T.