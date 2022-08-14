“Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public free common schools.”
— Article IX, Section 1, Idaho state Constitution
Nowhere in the Idaho Constitution does it say that the wealthy and corporations are required to pay an additional amount of income, beyond their general tax liability, to support the state school system. But Reclaim Idaho with its Proposition 1, the “Quality Education Act,” is using class warfare to do exactly that.
Reclain Idaho’s proposal to create an additional individual tax bracket and to increase corporate tax rates to fund its educational wish list while looking at a $1.4 billion state budget surplus flies in the face of any prudent economic policy. But taxing the wealthy and corporations is the only page in the liberal Democrat playbook.
Reclaim Idaho is being lazy with this proposition and it’s time for that to stop.
Democrats on all levels of government have this unshakable belief that the wealthy and corporations are a bottomless well of money that can be used to fund any social program that they desire. Currently, we have Democrats on the national level passing a “climate change” and “deficit reduction” act that will require the wealthy and corporations to pay their “fair share.” And we have Reclaim Idaho tapping those same folks, at the same time, to pay for Proposition 1.
Just how much money do you think these groups have?
Reclaim Idaho and this page have touted how quickly they were able to gather the necessary amount of signatures to put this proposition on the November ballot and they’re implying a widespread support for it. Now it is human nature to want a benefit or perceived benefit that someone else pays for.
So when you’re gathering signatures and tell people that only the “rich” will pay for it, it’s easy to get the necessary amount of voters to put this on the ballot. But the questions are:
How widespread would be the support if they’d told the folks signing the petition “to make it fair across the board, we’re going to raise your income tax by an additional 2% to pay for this increase in school funding?”
And if they’d been completely honest and said that “Idaho already has a surplus of tax dollars that will more than cover the amount we want to raise,” how quickly do you think those petitions would have been filled out?
Raising taxes in an inflationary period and during a recession is a terrible economic policy. It will actually lead to less tax money coming into the treasury. But then that’s never stopped Democrats before.
Idaho’s current fiscal and tax policies are providing plenty of tax revenue to pay for increased public school support. There is no reason to believe that these fiscal and tax policies won’t continue to provide adequate surpluses into the future.
What will make us less competitive — at the state level — is to raise corporate taxes that will then be passed on to the consumer. This is especially true if it’s being done at the national level at the same time.
It also makes Idaho-made products more expensive and less competitive in the national and world markets, which is not what you want to do in a recession. We’re an export-dependent state. The last thing we want to do is price ourselves unnecessarily out of those markets. Fewer sales equals less tax revenue. That’s not exactly a winning combination.
When I say that Reclaim Idaho’s proposal is a lazy man’s way of addressing school funding, I mean exactly that. We have an adequate surplus to fund the schools. It is not necessary or desirable to raise any tax rates for individuals or corporations.
What is necessary is for us, the electorate, to convey to our representatives that we want this surplus to go for adequate school support in conformance with the state constitution.
We have an election coming up. And during the coming campaign, we, “the people,” need to tell those running for office how we want that surplus allocated and what our priorities are with regard to it.
If they choose to disagree with us, then they can tell us why they take that point of view along with why they think their proposal regarding the surplus is better. If they agree that part of the surplus should go toward increased school funding, we should be asking them to tell us specifically where the money should go — and why and how they’ll accomplish it.
Candidates from both parties need to be pressed hard on this issue during the coming campaign because all of them will obfuscate and waffle on it if we give them the chance.
Proposition 1 is a bad proposal. Reclaim Idaho’s wish list is also out of line at the state funding level. Several things that they propose should be addressed and funded at the school district level. They were at the state’s beginning and that should continue.
However, we’ll have to discuss that in the future because I’m almost out of words for this column.
For now, though, understand that Proposition 1 is based and sold on the concept of class envy.
That’s a real poor way to fund a school system that we all should be paying for and a very poor idea when we have more than adequate money to meet our constitutional obligation.
Want better schools? Vote no on Proposition 1 and do your due diligence concerning candidates in the upcoming election.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.