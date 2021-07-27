City revenue loss is only part of the jail location debate

Neither I, nor the other two Asotin County commissioners, can figure out why Marty Trillhaase chose to write Friday’s editorial to agree with Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence’s argument that building a jail within the city limits takes tax dollars away from the city.
You’re right, Mayor Lawrence and Mr. Trillhaase.
According to the assessor’s office, the city of Clarkston and emergency medical services together currently receive a total of approximately $5,300 from the parcel the county wants to purchase for a jail location. Substantially more taxes are paid on the property but only $5,300 goes to the city and the EMS levy.
I’d like to point out that losing tax revenue is the only legitimate argument the city has presented. I pointed that out to Mayor Lawrence in her office when we met shortly after the county made its decision to purchase the 14th Street property for jail location purposes, pending city approval.
We know how that approval process went. The city told us specifically to submit a zone text amendment, even reviewed it before final submission and when we did it, they promptly turned it down based on their comprehensive plan.
The mayor wanted to know how losing property from the tax rolls to the county was any different than the county potentially losing taxes to the Nez Perce Tribe if they are successful in getting the country club property enrolled in the tribal trust program, a program that makes the property exempt from state and local taxes, including sales taxes on goods and services generated by the property.
That transfer has yet to occur. But if it does occur, the revenue loss in both property and sales tax would dwarf the loss suffered by the city if the county’s property purchase goes through.
The differences between the two situations is obvious. And you’d have to be oblivious not to see the differences, if for nothing else than the sheer number of dollars involved — and that one is for public use and the other for private use to benefit only tribal enterprises.
Yet, there is a certain irony. We’ll give you that, Marty.
There have been lots of false or inaccurate stories put out there regarding the legality of locating the jail at the 14th Street location. In a letter I personally submitted to the editor, I asked Clarkston why they were violating Revised Code of Washington 36.70A.200, which states: “No local comprehensive plan or development regulation may preclude the siting of essential public facilities.”
The city rightly pointed out that the rules of the Growth Management Act provided a legal loophole for cities with less than 50,000 in population. Because we did not opt into the GMA, Clarkston is exempted from complying with the law.
The city did not have to take advantage of that legal loophole, but they did.
It is not illegal for the county to purchase property for an essential public facility such as a jail and sell the unneeded portion of the property to reduce the total cost of jail by that amount of money.
If the county were able to locate the jail on 14th Street, the property used for the jail would have a current value of $960,500 to be put against the bond, while leaving $440,000 to come out of the county’s capital funds.
That means that the 14th Street location is unarguably the lowest price location for constructing a jail. We told the mayor and council that fact repeatedly. Yet they choose to continually distort the truth by saying all $1.4 million goes onto the cost of the jail. That distortion is the only way their argument works.
It is unfortunate that so many comments in the Tribune are made without talking tothe county commission for actual, documentable facts.
We are having one final town hall meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Asotin County Fire Protection District No. 1 building on Appleside Boulevard. We have invited the cities as well.
The time is fast approaching for the county to make a decision on the path forward to a new jail. We are there to hear your thoughts and answer any and all questions.
Maybe you should come, Marty. Get your information first hand.
Shinn is Asotin County commissioner from District 1.