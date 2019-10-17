Rep. Chad Christensen, the Ammon Republican who likes to start commotions by brandishing his sidearm at county fairs or restaurants, has found a new cause.
Now he’s — forgive the pun — pissed about restrooms.
Not just any restrooms, mind you.
Just the restrooms at Boise State University.
Christensen spotted one at BSU that, he says, has “two toilet stalls, a urinal, plenty of tampons/pads, and a sink.”
Holy Phyllis Schlafly, Batman.
Schlafly, a conservative activist, famously warned passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s would lead to indiscriminate installation of unisex restrooms — as well as admitting women into the military
Schlafly stopped the ERA.
Unisex restrooms and female soldiers? Not so much.
“I wasn’t aware that Idaho taxpayers also paid for tampons and pads,” Christensen posted on his Facebook page. “I have had it with this immoral garbage. Yes, this is going on in an Idaho university. Does this not encourage sexual assaults? Does this not set up men and women for false accusations?”
Never mind that unisex restrooms are fairly common.
You’ll find them in airports.
You’ll find them at highway rest stops.
You’ll find them in convenience stores.
You’ll find them in newer government buildings.
You even find them at BSU’s sister schools. Lewis-Clark State College, for example, has at least five single-use restrooms. At least three more sites offer family restrooms.
The University of Idaho’s webpage lists 18 “gender-inclusive” restrooms.
Has Christensen explored schools in his own region? Had he checked up on Idaho State University at Pocatello, he’d find at least nine “inclusive” restrooms listed on a campus map.
Never mind a small, unisex restroom is a godsend to someone looking for privacy.
Never mind that a parent with a baby or a young child appreciates the option of using a smaller, unisex restroom.
Never mind how having two or more unisex restrooms can cut down time people who are in a hurry spend waiting in lines.
Never mind the utility that a small, unisex restroom offers a disabled person.
Never mind that taxpayers already provide towels and toilet paper.
Never mind taxpayer-provided feminine hygiene products help taxpayers who happen to be women.
And never mind that device on the door handle of these restrooms.
It’s called a lock.
For Christensen, BSU’s transgression is evidence of an “atrocious leftist agenda.”
So he’s out to teach BSU President Marlene Tromp a lesson.
Following in the path of House Republican Tammy Nichols of Middleton — who accused BSU of indoctrinating young students into an army of liberal automatons — Christensen says he “... will do my best to decrease BSU’s allotted budget this session.”
That’s part of a larger campaign. Christensen and Nichols are among 27 House Republicans who signed Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s letter earlier this summer protesting diversity programs at BSU.
Joining them were Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins.
Largely in error, the movement behind that letter failed to recognize BSU’s general commencement exercise or that much of the money funding diversity efforts at the Boise campus came not from Idaho taxpayers or student fees, but originated with Coca-Cola, which pays the university for exclusive access to the campus market, a U.S. Department of Justice grant and the private business EDR/Greystar.
Since when did making people’s lives a little better become the mark of an “atrocious leftist agenda”?
Isn’t that something colleges and universities are supposed to do? — M.T.