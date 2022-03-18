DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
When it comes to aiding Ukrainian resistance to the ruthless Russian bear, the once and future chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has been shamelessly deceptive.
Risch has been hollering to anyone who will listen that President Joe Biden has fallen short of enabling Ukraine to resist the brutal onslaught Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed against his democratic neighbor.
On March 10, Risch joined more than 40 of his GOP colleagues — including Idaho’s Mike Crapo — in urging Biden to transfer Polish fighter jets to Ukraine: “The Ukrainian military is in dire need of more lethal aid today to defend the foundations of their country that will allow it to function in the future. We cannot allow Putin to gain an advantage because of a failure to provide the Ukrainians with needed weaponry, ammunition, communications equipment and medical supplies.”
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic plea for more help before Congress on Wednesday, Risch declared: “Today’s speech was clearly intended for an audience sitting in the White House, and I hope they were listening. The administration needs to step up and lead.”
He’s a fine one to talk. When it came time to “step up and lead,” Risch cowered to elements of his political base — by voting last week against a bill containing $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. He wasn’t alone. Thirty other Republicans — again, including Crapo — also voted no.
But enough of his GOP colleagues — including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Thune of South Dakota — joined Senate Democrats in assuring what President John Kennedy once described as the “long twilight struggle” for democracy would continue in Eastern Europe.
Where would Zelenskyy and his brave nation be today had Risch prevailed and aid was curtailed? This standard Idaho Republican congressional political ploy of cynically relying on others to act responsibly — “voting no and taking the dough” — could have had life-or-death consequences this time.
To his credit, Fox News anchor Bret Baier challenged Risch on Sunday.
As he fumbled for an explanation, Risch argued he could not support the overall package:
“ ... There’s a piece in there that most Americans don’t realize. It brings back earmarks, for crying out loud. We fought for years to get rid of those earmarks.
“ In addition to that, there was some gun legislation that was included in that, that a couple of gun lobbies were very much against. There were some provisions in there that a number of the pro-life groups were against.”
Risch had his moment of truth here: Stand up to the likes of the Club for Growth, the National Rifle Association and the National Right to Life Committee.
Or confront the Kremlin.
DJEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
Earlier this week, he lectured the Idaho Legislature about safeguarding elections from outside interference.
“If I were you, I would send me and 534 of my colleagues a resolution telling us to keep our hands off your elections.”
Fulcher is referring to measures such as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 that seek to roll back Republican voter suppression efforts in service to former President Donald Trump’s “big lie.”
Who does Fulcher think he’s kidding?
This is someone who has already voted to bring in a federal club to overturn two lawful local elections.
Early on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, he spelled out on Fox News his intention to challenge Biden’s slate of electors during the certification process.
Nor was he sobered by the deadly, Trump-instigated insurrection of the U.S. Capitol that followed.
Fulcher returned to the House and voted to overturn the will of the voters — first in Arizona, then in Pennsylvania. Notably, Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., voted to sustain those local elections.
Try as he might, there’s no whitewashing his own history.
DJEERS ... to the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
A year ago, the candidate for lieutenant governor used her Facebook page and newsletter to identify by name and picture a young legislative intern whose accusations of sexual misconduct led to former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s ouster and his pending trial in Ada County on rape charges.
On Nov. 15, the House voted 49-19 to censure Giddings for “conduct unbecoming” a state lawmaker.
She’s learned nothing.
Earlier this week, Giddings used her Facebook to post a link to a website, where the pictures and names of a social worker, health care provider and two Meridian police officers involved in a child-welfare custody case were depicted.
The case involves the grandchild of an associate of professional agitator — and independent gubernatorial candidate — Ammon Bundy. Authorities alleged the child was so malnourished he required immediate medical attention in a Boise hospital.
Twice this week, People’s Rights — a group Bundy launched — emailed followers with the home addresses of one police officer and the health care provider. It then urged Bundy’s acolytes to “go there.”
Only a serial offender would act with such callousness. How is this not again “conduct unbecoming” a state lawmaker?
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
Wednesday, the Idaho House voted 46-22 to pass a $338.1 million general fund budget for the state’s four-year institutions of higher learning and avoid jacking up student tuition, no thanks to Kingsley.
Along with Giddings and 20 other Republicans, he voted against it.
You can guess why. The Idaho Freedom Foundation gave this bill a minus-1 score. So voting against it will enhance Kinglsey’s already robust 84% Idaho Freedom Index rating.
But Kingsley stands alone here. None of the other House members who voted against this bill have a four-year college or university in their district.
Kingsley, of course, represents Lewis-Clark State College.
In other words, Kingsley only cares about what IFF President Wayne Hoffman thinks. And the people who sent Kingsley to Boise? Not so much. — M.T.