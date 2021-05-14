JEERS ... to the 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee.
Good luck finding anything more fouled up than the way this crew has gone about finding a successor for former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
Round one: It releases a list of three nominees in order of preference — Glen Baldwin of Culdesc, Leland farmer Robert Blair and Opportunities Unlimited President and CEO Hannah Liedkie — from which Gov. Brad Little will make the final selection.
Round two: Problems with the candidates emerge. Liedkie, it turns out, is insufficiently pure — by today’s standards at least. Social media posts, including a picture taken with Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, had committee members scrambling through two subsequent meetings.
And while it didn’t cause heartburn among the local Republicans, Baldwin’s 1972 felony conviction and five-year prison sentence for selling LSD to an undercover narcotics officer is hardly a good look when you consider von Ehlinger was ousted from office while Boise police investigated allegations that he raped a 19-year-old intern.
Round three: Because they used a complicated voting scheme and could not keep it straight, the panel’s members miscounted. Baldwin wasn’t in first place. He came in second. Blair came in first. Liedkie didn’t even make the cut. That belonged to retired Lewis-Clark State College legal program director Lori McCann.
Round four: There may be no remedy in the state Republican Party rules to cover this situation.
Give 6th District Committee Chairwoman Heather Rogers credit for her candor: “At the end of the day, we’re supposed to be governing for the people. So why hide it, even if it makes us look bad?”
Just the same, isn’t this the same party that is screaming about voter fraud?
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
For a guy who started off strongly guarding his prerogative — and that of his successors — to protect the citizens of his state against unforeseen calamities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Little ultimately capitulated.
To recap:
l Jan. 22 — Defending his emergency management powers against legislative encroachment, Little declared, “I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho. ... I urge my partners in the Legislature to stop the political games and do what is right for the people of Idaho. Abandon the myth that an emergency declaration somehow shuts down Idaho.”
l May 10 — Drawing on the support of all four living former Idaho governors — Phil Batt, Dirk Kempthorne, Jim Risch and C.L. “Butch” Otter — Little announced he would veto separate bills passed in the House and Senate designed to scale back his discretion to steer the state past a crisis.
“These bills are an emotional knee jerk reaction because of anger about the pandemic and some of my decisions during a very uncertain time last year,” he said.
Keep in mind that Little didn’t go far enough to protect the public last year. After drawing fire during his initial response to the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Little largely reopened the state and hardly looked back — even when COVID-19 cases spiked and overwhelmed intensive care units were on the verge of instituting formal crisis care standards that would ration life-saving treatment on the basis of who stood the best chance of recovering.
And in an apparent bid to limit a veto override fight to this issue, the governor signed into law the GOP Legislature’s attempt to all but repeal the citizens’ initiative and referendum rights.
So what happened?
GOP lawmakers came back with another set of bills. Watered-down though they may be, they still interfere with any governor’s response to a crisis. For instance, the Legislature could step in and effectively repeal an emergency order after 90 days. A pandemic sees no difference between a crowded church and a movie theater, but lawmakers tied the governor’s hands with respect to religious services — as well as deciding whether some employees should be sent home to protect the public health.
Don’t forget, this is the same Legislature that so mismanaged its own health regimen that it unleashed a COVID-19 superspreader event and was forced to shut down for more than two weeks in March. If lawmakers can’t handle their own health care crisis any better than that, why give them any more authority over yours?
Yet, Little signed all four bills into law.
What changed?
Why would any governor compromise with something that is “harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho”?
DJEERS ... to the Idaho Republican Party Central Committee.
As reported by Greg Pruett of the online Idaho Dispatch, the GOP leadership last weekend issued a vote of “no confidence” in Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
The resolution was the harshest of four measures commenting on Simpson’s concept of breaching the four lower Snake River dams to preserve imperiled salmon runs — while allocating about $33 billion in federal infrastructure resources to compensate the various agricultural, shipping and economic interests.
Other proposals, including those submitted by Nez Perce County Republicans, talked in terms of supporting the dams, opposing dam breaching or at least censuring Simpson on this point while moving on.
By contrast, a vote of no confidence — at least in some parliamentarian systems — is akin to seeking an elected official’s removal from office.
Say what you want about Simpson’s approach, it correctly surmises that the only sure path toward saving the fish and resolving the uncertainty hanging over the Pacific Northwest is a political solution.
While this is a courageous thing for Simpson to do, it is, sad to say, the exception to the rule.
He’s toadied up to former President Donald Trump.
He signed a shameful amicus brief supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Nowhere did you hear from Simpson any departure from the GOP line that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney must be sent packing from her House leadership post because she openly challenged the big lie that Trump won the election.
So this says more about the Idaho Republicans than it does about Simpson. But even one flash of independence is one time too many, as far as today’s GOP is concerned.
Talk about cancel culture. — M.T.