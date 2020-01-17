JEERS ... to Rathdrum Republican, convicted felon and ex-Rep. John Green.
More than a year ago, Green, an attorney, successfully sought a seat in the Idaho House.
But he failed to tell voters — who had rejected him in three earlier campaigns, including one for the House and two for Kootenai County sheriff — that he was under federal indictment in Texas.
Taking about three hours to deliberate, a jury on Wednesday convicted Green of conspiring to defraud the government. It could mean a five-year prison sentence.
Green was not about to let a pesky federal felony conviction get in his way.
“I’m going to finish my term, and we’ll see what happens,” he told the Associated Press.
Do you think a man anticipating going to prison might be a bit distracted from paying attention to the mundane details of state budgeting, taxes, school policies and regulations?
Does this lawyer not know the law?
Under state statute and the Idaho Constitution, being a convicted felon disqualified Green from holding office.
“Based upon Rep. Green’s conviction of a felony, he appears to have lost qualifications for office,” Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane informed House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Within living memory, no sitting Idaho lawmaker had the audacity to claim office after being convicted of a felony, so Green compelled his colleagues on Thursday to unanimously expel him.
The result: For the interim, the people of Kootenai County have lost a vote in Boise.
This is what they get for placing their trust in Green.
JEERS ... to House Transportation Committee Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian.
Work through the shell game he’s playing and you’ll see how he’s pulling money away from schools to continue subsidizing the trucking industry.
Under Palmer’s watch, the Legislature has ignored two fundamental gaps in paying for Idaho’s transportation system.
First, he has thwarted the stated intent of the Legislature to compel the trucking industry to pay its fair share. Two recent studies — one conducted by Battelle about a decade ago and another from Texas-based D’Artagan Consulting in 2017 — said the fuel taxes and registration fees trucks pay fall far short of what it costs to repair the damage heavy rigs inflict on roads and bridges. The Battelle study said truckers are undercharged 27 percent while passenger drivers pay 26 percent more than they should.
Second, the state has yet to come up with enough money to maintain its roads and bridges. Adding a 7-cent-a-gallon fuel tax increase and raising registration fees five years ago left the state about $168 million short every year.
Rather than do the heavy political lifting of raising taxes — and going up against an influential lobby — Palmer is expanding the lousy precedent former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter allowed in 2015 by raiding the general fund.
That’s the account used for everything from public safety to health and welfare. Half of every general fund dollar goes toward public education.
Here are Palmer’s latest schemes:
l Transferring $272 million from a rainy day account, draining $38.2 million of that this year for highways, and drawing investment income every year thereafter. That money hasn’t been sitting idle. It’s been spinning off dividends that are used for public buildings. It’s not getting any cheaper to construct or repair those assets. So covering those expenses will take dollars from somewhere else in the general fund.
l Transportation now gets 1 percent of state sales tax receipts, worth about $18 million. Palmer wants to double that. If you double the amount of sales tax going to highways, it leaves less for everything else.
The GOP’s wildly expensive 2018 tax cut has placed Idaho on an austerity budget. So when your schools are tightening their belts or your supplemental property taxes keep rising to make up the difference, remember the name Joe Palmer.
CHEERS ... to Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey.
Talk about a heaven sent opportunity for reprisal.
Nez Perce County commissioners — the same crew that went to court to shut down the city’s urban renewal agency — could use a favor. And the URA is in a position to dispense one.
Because it is paying off bonds early, the URA is expected to accumulate about $6.5 million during the next nine years. Left to its own devices, it could sit on that money before returning about 60 percent to the city and about 30 percent to the county.
Or the URA could use the revenue to finance bonds to pay for utilities at the county’s new courthouse project.
Of course, that requires renegotiating the 2015 city-county settlement that ended their URA lawsuit.
Acting out of spite — or merely an overactive sense of irony — a city councilor might expect County Commissioners Doug Havens, Don Beck and Doug Zenner to grovel a bit. After all, had the county prevailed in court, this option would not be available to them. At least make them ask the URA for help.
Not Blakey.
He made the first move.
“There’s value here for both the city and the county,” Blakey said at Monday’s URA board meeting. “And $2 million would go a long way toward helping you all.”
Putting the community first. What a novel concept.
JEERS ... to Idaho state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and Speaker Bedke.
In the shifting world of Idaho politics, two things remain constant:
l It’s zero-sum game. If Bedke gets the Statehouse offices he wants for his backbenchers, then Ellsworth must vacate her quarters. Rather than sitting down as professionals and hashing out a deal, they’ve lawyered up — former Idaho Attorney General and Lt. Gov. David Leroy for Ellsworth and B. Newal Squyres of the firm Holland and Hart for Bedke and his fellow legislative leaders.
l It’s not their money paying for both sets of billable hours; it’s yours.
And as Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported Sunday, the bills continue to mount — $84,599 for Ellsworth and $122,566 for the lawmakers. — M.T.